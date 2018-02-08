Card For Tonight’s MLW: Road to the World Championship Event

– Here is the updated card for the MLW: Road to the World Championship event, which takes place tonight in Orlando, Florida…

* Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament: Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb

* Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament: MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament: Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brody King

* Opening Round of the World Championship Tournament: Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

* Grudge Match: Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin

* Priscilla Kelly vs. Chelsea Green

* Simon Gotch & Seth Petruzelli vs. Jimmy Yuta & Jason Cade

* Austin Aries vs. ACH

* Lucha Libre: Destino Negro vs. Mega Danger

* Mike Parrow & ??? vs. Saieve Al Sabah & Vandal Ortagun