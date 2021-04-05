Cards Announced For NJPW Satsuma no Kuni Including Jr Heavyweight Tag Title Match

NJPW has announced the matches for both nights of Satsuma no Kuni, including an IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Title match.

NJPW Satsuma no Kuni – Night One (April 28)

* Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

* DOUKI, Zack Sabre Jr., & Taichi vs. Jado, Tanga Loa, & Tama Tonga

* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, & Gedo

* BUSHI, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, & Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb , Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, & Will Ospreay

* KOPW 2021 Provisional Championship: Toru Yano (c) vs. EVIL

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: SHO & YOH (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

NJPW Satsuma no Kuni – Night Two (April 29)

* Yuya Uemura & Yota Tsuji vs. BUSHI & SANADA

* Tiger Mask, SHO, & YOH vs. Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & El Desperado

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Jado

* Toru Yano, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, & Dick Togo

* Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi vs. Great-O-Khan & Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Aaron Henare & Jeff Cobb