Carlos Silva Named President of TNA Parent Company Anthem Sports Group

Anthem Sports Group, the parent company of TNA Wrestling, has announced that Carlos Silva has been named President. The announcement reads:

CARLOS SILVA NAMED PRESIDENT OF ANTHEM SPORTS GROUP

A Multi-Faceted Sports and Entertainment Executive with More than 30 Years of Industry Experience, Silva will Oversee TNA Wrestling, Invicta FC & Fight Network

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12, 2024 – Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a global, multi-platform media company, announced today that distinguished sports executive Carlos Silva has been named President of Anthem Sports Group—overseeing the growth, development, and distribution of popular Anthem properties including the iconic TNA Wrestling promotion, trailblazing all-female MMA organization Invicta Fighting Championships, and global streaming media channel Fight Network. In this role, Silva will report directly to Anthem President and CEO Leonard Asper.

“Carlos Silva is an incredible addition to our team, and his vast wealth of knowledge and experience in sports and television makes him the perfect choice to head Anthem Sports Group,” said Asper. “Throughout his career, he has overseen tremendous growth for some of the country’s top brands, improving operating results and growing asset value. He has a track record of forging connections with major players across the sports and entertainment spectrum, and is a proven winner uniquely suited to build upon the growing success that Anthem Sports Group’s properties have already enjoyed.”

“Anthem Sports Group’s diverse offerings represent a wide range of exciting opportunities for growth and development, and TNA Wrestling, Invicta FC, and Fight Network are each poised to make a major impact in their respective arenas,” Silva said. “This is going to be an exciting new era for Anthem Sports Group, and I could not be more excited to lead this talented team as we move forward into the future.”

Silva has led and grown many sports and media properties throughout his career, including World Series of Fighting/Professional Fighters League; C360, which was sold to Cosm; WorldTeamTennis; The Washington Citi Open ATP500 Tennis Tournament; Barrett-Jackson; Universal Sports Network, which was ultimately sold to NBC to create the Olympic Channel; Back9 Network; and the sale of Netchannel—one of the first interactive television companies—to AOL, where he then built and grew AOLNews and AOLSports into leading online destinations.

Immediately prior to joining Anthem Sports Group, Silva served as a Partner and President of SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory and will continue to be part of the partnership. His investment banking career also includes being Managing Director and Executive in Residence at Park Lane, where he raised capital and negotiated major content and technology agreements.