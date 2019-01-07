Quantcast

WWE News: Carmella Says She’s Been Overlooked Since Day One, Most Devastating Kicks in WWE, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

January 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Carmella Brunette

– In a post on Twitter, Carmella spoke about how she made in WWE in spite of several things working against her, including the fact that she’s “not blonde” and “didn’t come from a legacy.” She wrote:

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the most devastating kicks in WWE history.

– Jack Gallagher is 28 years old today. Meanwhile, ECW alumni CW Anderson is 47. Today would have been the 69th birthday of Chavo Guerrero Sr., aka Chavo Classic.

