WWE News: Carmella Says She’s Been Overlooked Since Day One, Most Devastating Kicks in WWE, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– In a post on Twitter, Carmella spoke about how she made in WWE in spite of several things working against her, including the fact that she’s “not blonde” and “didn’t come from a legacy.” She wrote:
•not blonde
•didn’t come from a legacy
•was the LAST overall draft pick
•not one of the 4 horsewomen
•no famous parents
•didn’t parachute from another sport
I’ve been overlooked and underestimated since day one. But I’m out here doing the damn thing! PERIODDDTTTT! pic.twitter.com/1FKzkq1n4i
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 7, 2019
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the most devastating kicks in WWE history.
– Jack Gallagher is 28 years old today. Meanwhile, ECW alumni CW Anderson is 47. Today would have been the 69th birthday of Chavo Guerrero Sr., aka Chavo Classic.