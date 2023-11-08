– During a recent appearance on AdFreeShows’ The Insiders, former ROH owner and abmassador Cary Silkin discussed AEW CEO and President Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor last year. Silkin revealed he has mixed emotions on Khan buying the company and he stated that the company has not “gelled together” under Khan’s leadership. He stated the following on the matter (via WrestlingInc.com)

“It’s still alive today, but it’s…it doesn’t have… even in the worst times of my Ring of Honor, even in the worst times of the Sinclair Ring of Honor, there was like ‘We’re all in this together’ kind of. It was a family; the fans are family. And I like Tony Khan, and he’s a good guy, and he’s got so much on his plate that I just think the current Ring of Honor is … I can’t come up with the right words, and maybe I’m sour grapes a little. But it’s not gelled together properly.”

ROH currently runs its weekly TV show on HonorClub. The last pay-per-view event was Death Before Dishonor in July.