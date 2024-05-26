Cassie Lee Comments On Being A Mother, Living Away From Jessica McKay

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Wrestling Inc), Cassie Lee spoke about her life as a mother outside of wrestling, which she says has been very rewarding. Here are highlights:

On her life as a mother: “I love being a mom — that’s my most fulfilling job in the world. That’s what means the most to me.”

On living away from Jessica McKay, trying to record podcast: “We live like an hour from each other. With the baby, it’s hard. With dogs, it’s hard. Baby on the way, it’s hard. But we make it work.”