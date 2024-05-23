Cassie Lee Explains Origin Of The IIconics Name

Cassie Lee recently discussed the origin of the IIconics tag team name from her time in WWE with Jessie McKay. The originally called the Iconic Duo, and Lee explained to DS of Ring the Belle why that name changed to The IIconics in a recent interview, noting it was a matter of trademarking.

“Well, they told us we couldn’t be ‘The Iconic Duo,'” Lee said (per Fightful). “It’s not copyrighted. I think it couldn’t be trademarked because it was just a regular phrase. So they were like, ‘You’ve got to come up with something new.'”

She continued, “So we were going to come up with something completely different away from that. Then we’re like, ‘No, this is who we are, and we’ve put all our work and energy into creating The Iconic Duo.'”

Lee (as Peyton Royce) and McKay (as Billie Kay) had a six-year run in WWE that included a reign with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship before they were released in April of 2021. They had a year-long run in Impact Wrestling as The IInspiration before stepping away from the ring.