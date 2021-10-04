Cassie Lee Pitched An NXT Return Before IIconics Got Released

Cassie Lee has revealed that she pitched a return to NXT as Peyton Royce before she and IIconics partner Jessie McKay were released from NXT. Lee and McKay spoke with Cageside Seats’ Shakiel Mahjouri, and you can see the highlights below (per Fightful):

Lee on pitching a return to NXT before she was released: “I actually asked to go back and it was kind of, you know, it ‘was being looked into,’ is what I was told and then I got released.”

Lee on wanting to have a babyface run: “Yeah, I mean, we would have loved to explore what it would be like to be the good guys. But on top of that, like when, when we kind of came back, we had a little bit of a hiatus, and we came back early 2020 and we were kind of in the championship story. I wish we got to stay in that a bit longer because that was my favorite era of us. I think it was our best combination of who we are as people and as characters and then the fact that we could still go in championship matches, as well. I would have liked to have taken more time with that.”

McKay on a babyface run: “Yeah, I would have loved to I mean, and this, people know now that you know, there were talks of us feuding with the Bellas when we won the championships. I would have loved to do that. I think that would have put us on a whole different level, being able to work with them both of those extraordinary women. So that’s always something that is bittersweet that it never happened. Yeah, but just the thought that that was a possibility is still really cool.”