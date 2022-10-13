wrestling / News

Cathy Kelley Shuts Down Fans Comparing Her To Renee Paquette

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cathy Kelley Image Credit: WWE

After the news that Renee Paquette had signed with AEW, some fans attempted to keep the tribalism between the two companies going by comparing her to Cathy Kelley. Kelley recently started back with WWE and works on the RAW brand.

Kelly, however, would not stand for it.

She wrote: “Imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling.

Renee also replied, agreeing.

