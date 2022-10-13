wrestling / News
Cathy Kelley Shuts Down Fans Comparing Her To Renee Paquette
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
After the news that Renee Paquette had signed with AEW, some fans attempted to keep the tribalism between the two companies going by comparing her to Cathy Kelley. Kelley recently started back with WWE and works on the RAW brand.
Kelly, however, would not stand for it.
She wrote: “Imagine comparing women instead of celebrating more female voices in wrestling.”
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) October 13, 2022
Renee also replied, agreeing.
☝🏼☝🏼☝🏼
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 13, 2022
