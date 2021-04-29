wrestling / News
Cause of Death Revealed For Tiny ‘Zeus’ Lister Jr.
April 28, 2021 | Posted by
The cause of death for Tiny Lister Jr., better known to WWE fans as Zeus, has been revealed. As previously reported, Lister passed away in mid-December at the age of 62. TMZ reports that the actor and former wrestler died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Lister was found to have tested positive for COVID-19, but the virus is not what caused his passing.
Lister portrayed Zeus in the WWE film No Holds Barred, and proceeded to perform on WWE TV as the character following the film’s release in the latter half of 1989. He also worked in WCW as Z-Gangsta, but is best known for his acting in Runaway Train, Beverly Hills Cop II, the Friday franchise, and The Fifth Element among other films and shows.
