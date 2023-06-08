Cavinder Twins Say They’re Taking Things Day By Day, Have Tryout Set For July

WWE NIL signees the Cavinder Twins made their NXT on-screen debuts this week, and they recently talked about their futures. Hanna and Haley Cavinder spoke with The Athletic for a new interview and in the article is was noted that they have a tryout with WWE in July. The two were part of the inaugural NIL class in 2021.

The report also notes that the Cavinders attended an “introductory event” at the Performance Center along with several other recent graduates with NIL deals such as Case Hatch and Luke Ford, then attended NXT on Tuesday and got a “full introduction” on Wednesday that included photo shoots, video shoots and a promo class.

“You see it on TV and it’s amazing,” Hanna said. “Then you get here, see the roots of it, all the physicality and skills you have to have behind it. It embodies the entertainment side we like to showcase. It’s cool to tie us and WWE. We’re very interested in that.”

Haley said about their future, “I don’t think we’ve talked about a timeline. We take it day by day. We came out here and we’re going to a RAW event later in July. We’re going where our feet are, understanding, getting more into it and seeing where it takes us.”