Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 1.4.22  

It's Tuesday Night and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dark with the Tuesday Night Jones family.



Anyways tonight’s Dark actually looks pretty sweet. I’ve come to appreciate the purpose of these shows a lot more recently especially since they hit Orlando so Dark’s been a lot more enjoyable but this card looks sweet. We have Sammy Guevara, Hobbs, Cabana, Dante Martin, JD Drake, Pillman Jr, Tony Nese and more lined up for tonight. We also have some interesting unsigned names like Marina Shafir, Chandler Hopkins, and Ho Ho Lun set to appear. There are honestly too many names on this card i’m excited about so I hope we get a couple good matches ontop of the expect 6-8 squash matches on this 12 match show. Turns out this is in Jacksonville not Orlando Oh well.

Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels (w/-1) (23-39) vs. Tony Nese (6-1)

Lots of A’s in the chat for Alan on the Youtube channel for this one. This could be a fun match if they got time and would certainly be an upset if Alan can pick up the win. Commentary is putting over the fact Nese has been watching Hook. I have to say this is some really good simple booking. Angels getting some good offense in early and he’s looked pretty stong the last few months. This Jacksonville crowd is a nice change of pace from the Orlando crowd. Tony drops Angels with a backkick out of nowhere and I thought it was over there but Angels kicks out good stuff. Some good action on the top ropes and this match is a solid opener. Angels gets the crowd behind him and is fiery tonight looking really good. Tony drops Alan with a Piledriver and covers for two and again Angels kicks out this is a great opener. I am not super familiar with Nese so anything could be a finish to me. Its really awesome how much the crowd is behind Angels, he isn’t the most pushed guy in the Dark Order but letting him get wins on Dark alongside his good matches on TV have helped elevate him. The Running KNESE and that’s gotta be it, Nese covers and wins in 6:45.

Rating: *** 1/4

Review: This was a solid opener between two really good superstars. They’re building Nese vs. Hook so he had to win here but Angels looked great despite losing.

Dreamgirl Ellie (0-1) vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay (w/Tay Conti & -1) (20-10)

This might be back to back Dark Order victories. Anna Jay doesn’t usually get long matches so lets see what we get here in front of a larger crowd. Ellie showing some fire despite her lukewarm reaction early on. Taz calls her Dreamgirl Ellie without the Belly. Says she has to get rolling with the Jelly and Anna locks in the queen Slayer in 1:30.

Rating: N/A

Review: This was a simple match and Taz’s jokes were the highlight for me. Ellie was actually kind of interesting but it was too short to say much about it. She was fiery and that was interesting.

Rolando Perez, Austin Green, & Donnie Primetime vs. The Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, & Austin) (22-0)

Billy Gunn is wearing an Ass Boys shirt! Love to see it. Wow their opponents are not very tall. Kung Fu Janela is here! Rolando Perez was a jobber of the night a few months back maybe he can impress again. Austin Gunn and Austin Green kick this one off in a loser loses their first name match. Billy Gunn tells Austin Green to suck it, is that allowed? Austin Green is a BIG dude and he ran threw both the Gunns. The crowd pops for Rolando and he runs wild on the Ass Boys for a second. Donny Primetime is here but i’m pretty sure he’s Kung Fu Janela on the indies. Austin Gunn just dove out of the corner for no real reason that was something. Austin hits the quickdraw for the victory in 3:07.

Rating: **1/2

Review: There opponents weren’t much but this was a decent six man. The finish was good but why the hell did Austin dive out of the corner?

Marina Shafir (0-1) vs. Valentina Rossi (0-6)

Shafir gets an entrance and this could be the beginning of something sweet if she’s a new Dark standout. Marina takes her time to enter the ring and commands an applause. Sheesh she could be a star this entrance could be freakin SICK somday. Shafir with a submission early but Rossi actually has some fight in her good for her. This would be an upset if Rossi won i’d say. Shafir with a sick toss. Shafir locks in a leg capture triangle for the victory in 1:43.

Rating: N/A

Review: She’s gonna be great if they give it time and they’re good at that. I hope she stays on dark for a while just so I get to watch her beat up a bunch of people in 2 minutes every week that was cool. Expect a Marina Shafir is All Elite graphic soon.

Bobby Fish (4-4) vs. Ryzin

They didn’t list Ryzin’s record or name, poor fella he’s been around a lot since AEW started running in Jacksonville a lot. Bobby’s pretty much running through Ryzin with Ryzin not getting much ofense. Bobby takes Ryzin out in 2:00 with a kick to the head.

Rating: N/A

Review: Fish doesn’t do a lot for me unless he has the right opponent and Ryzin really wasn’t it on this night. It’s interesting some people who have been featured on Dark a lot gain that fanbase but it’s been hard for Ryzin to do the same.

Leyla Hirsch (32-8), Kris Statlander (29-5), & Red Velvet (22-7) vs. Renee Michelle, Sofia Castillo, & Marina Tucker

This is cool i’d like to see more six person tag team matches for the women. Red Velvet has really improved a lot and I don’t think she gets a lot of credit for it because unfortunately it doesn’t always translate when she’s in a primetime position. They building some issues between Hirsch and her teammates which is interesting. Bit of a clunky spot where both sides go down and I think Tucker took a rough shot to the face. Statlander runs through the entire team on the hot tag and Hirsch gets the blind tag. Statlander didn’t recognize it and Hirsch gets an armbar on Michelle for the victory in 2:45.

Rating: **

Review: This wasn’t the best match as the opponents really weren’t up to par with their opponents. They weren’t awful but it was noticeable. I like the storyline they’re building with Hirsch and Statlander and I think it could do a lot for both women.

Blanco Loco & Axton Ray (0-0) vs. The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) (22-5)

Loco and Ray have matching gear, that goes a long way for me, they’re probably a team outside of AEW but still cool. Caster with some another quality promo showing love to Nancy Reagan. Taz and Excalibur offering tag team names for Ray and Loco. Taz mentioned the acclaimed chemistry and it’s crazy how good they are together and had no prior tag experience with eachother before AEW. Taz thought his name was Bronco Loco. Axton Ray showing some promise here on the hot tag I didn’t see that coming. Blanco Loco takes his own partner out. Mic Drop from Caster and the Acclaimed win in 2:59.

Rating: **1/4

Review: This was a simple squash, I didn’t see much from Blanco Loco but Axton Ray was pretty impressive. I’d like to see another look at the opponents because they weren’t a bad squash team.

Jamie Hayter (4-4) vs. Madi Wrenkowski (3-8)

This is actually a pretty interesting match, Jamie is the favorite but not by much. Madi looks good early she could be a name to watch this year. I wonder if these two have mixed it up in the past. Damn Wrenkowski smashed face first into the turnbuckle sounded like it hurt. Taz is still waiting on that Bryce Remsburg twitter follow, messed up. Jamie’s power is too much for Madi it seems as she started out hot but Jamie’s getting the best of her. DAMN Wrenkowski with a SICK lariat. Jamie smashes Madi with a rough elbow to the face and a botched modified urinage not sure what went wrong but commentary sounds a bit concerned as well. Jamie with a brainbuster and the victory in 3:39.

Rating: **

Review: Ugh this match was going so well until that finish. It seems they had some miscommunication late that lead to a spot gone wrong, I hope Madi is ok because she looked awesome. So bummed this is how that match ended.

Chandler Hopkins (0-4) vs. Dante Martin (21-8)

Hopkins is a badass high flying cowboy so this could be a banger. Taz does a pretty good job at continuing feuds and storylines on commentary sometimes he’s too much but typically he’s pretty good. Dante showing his speed and athletecism quickly getting the crowd behind him like always. Hopkins shows an agressive side and calls himself the best high flyer. Taz says they need to offer Hopkins a contract, I can’t say I completely disagree the guy is damn good. Dante hits the nosedive and covers for the victory in 2:56.

Rating: **1/2

Review: I would love to see this match on an indy show for like 15 minutes because these two can go. I think Dante is great and so was his opponent so not a whole lot else that needs to be added.

Ho Ho Lun (0-0) vs. Sammy Guevara (10-2)

I believe this is Ho Ho Lun’s debut. I haven’t seen him wrestle in a while and last I recall he was just alright hopefully this gets a little time and we get a good match. Excalibur names all of the countries Ho Ho Lun has wrestle in. That’s pretty sweet. This is an interesting match for Dark because it could go two minutes or twelve. Maybe not twelve Sammy’s chopping Ho Ho into next week. Sammy showing a cocky side in this match, I think he’s great but i’m surprised he’s not a full blown heel yet. Ho Ho rakes the eyes dang, playing the heel. Ho ho rakes the eyes of Sammy with his boots, this took a few seconds too long. Taz mentions that Ho Ho isn’t even trying to win and that’s gonna cost him as Sammy comes back with aggression. Sammy does the eye rake spot himself and doesn’t waste as much time doing it. Sammy lifts Ho Ho up and drops him with a NASTY GTH. Sammy lifts Hoho up and hits him with the Cross Rhoges in 4:15.

Rating: **3/4

Review: I knew I was wrong when I typed twelve minutes but i’ll leave it. Sammy ‘s a top guy so I should’ve seen the squash coming. Sammy’s really good and Ho Ho isn’t bad so this made for a good match. I’m still not sure what I think of Ho Ho Lun but he was good in this match.

Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs (19-4) vs. Colt Cabana (w/-1) (25-12)

This should be a decent match with a significant victory for Hobb if I had to guess. He trucks Cabana and damn Hobbs looks good, he’s really come into his own since joining AEW. I’m glad Cabana is still working so much he’s been a solid midcard talent who can win on Dark and then make people look good when necessary. Taz is mad because Aubrey’s counting an illegal count. Taz calls it a cheap ass pin haha. Cabana goes for a moonsault but its a mistake. Hobbs with a nasty torture rack to Cabana and Hobbs wins in about 4:22.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid match and commentary explained it well Cabana is hardly ever beaten this bad but here he was by a much stronger opponent. I hope Hobbs does a lot of great things in 2022.

The Wingmen’s JD Drake (w/ Cezar Bononi) (2-11) vs. Varsity Blonds’ Brian Pillman Jr. (30-11)

Pillman is in the top five for most matches in AEW last year which is a bit surprising to me but you can tell Tony sees a bright future for him. Drake’s an awesome opponent but Pillman has shown a lot of improvement since joining AEW. Taz is Scoop Jones as he has the scoop on who MJF is facing tomorrow. Pillman has the crowd behind him he’s growing on people for sure. I love when Drake tosses his opponents to the ropes and cracks em with the forearm on the rebound. Cezar tried to stomp away on Pillman on the outside but seemed like he missed most of the shots. Taz picks Jade to win tomorrow. JD Drake might be one of the best big boys in wrestling not tall, thicc. Excalibur is oldschool jones as he wears Old Spice. Taz nicely tells us how ugly JD Drake is. Ugly but talented no doubt. Pillman fights out but it looked like JD just kind slipped off his back. Pillman with a running knee to Bononi on the outside, like Bononi he didn’t connect. Pillman hits Air Pillman for the victory in 6:05.

Rating: ** 1/2

Review: This was a decent match but I think that if they weren’t building to a Pillman match with Malakai then they could’ve told a different story that would’ve made for a much better match and would’ve helped Pillman more. This could’ve been a longer match but I get it they’re pressed for time trying to fit so many matches into an hour before Dynamite but I could still go for a longer main event.