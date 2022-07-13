Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 7.12.22  

Finally a hyped up action packed episode of Dark, I beg for episodes like this so i’m excited for it. We have a nine match card on tap tonight with two HUGE main event matches both with championship implications.

AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator

Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita

Excalibur calls this match a co-main event, i’m surprised they’re opening up with it but it does make sense to get people tuned in. It’s actually very smart and the match itself has an alternative big fight feel to the rest of the card as it’s being held in a completely different arena so not the typical issues you might receive in calling an opener the main event in other circumstances. Still odd. Excalibur explains the atmosphere is different in Japanese Venues, smart move for the uninformed who may be tuned in. Very cool to see Thunder Rosa in this capacity. We get a nice little Thunder Rosa chant from the crowd. Miyu gets a loud chant herself, we get a handshake ahead of the bell. Love the big fight feel this match has, great production by Tokyo Joshi Pro should be noted. We have Aja Kong in attendance watching along. Excalibur and Taz still cracking jokes here, I could do without that but its short. Nice early back and forth exchange of grappling early. Im so used to seeing Rosa matched up against women who are less experienced it’s nice to see her get a chance to work with a similarly experienced opponent here. Rosa with a stiff chop to Miyu and the crowd loves it. Bit of miscommunication as Rosa goes for an armdrag but we end up with a roll up from Rosa to Miyu instead. Making it very clear early that these two are evenly matched and taking it slow early to not let the other get the upper hand on a mistake. Rosa with an uppercut in the corner and follows with a sliding lariat to Miyu and covers for two. They exchange snapmares and kicks to the spine very evenly matched and interesting early. Rosa moves away from the kicks with a body slam and cover of Miyu for two. Rosa lays into Miyu with a series of elbows and screams at the referee for checking on Miyu. Miyu’s offense is fun to watch as it’s nothing too flashy but really good and believable. Her striking on Rosa already show she’s one of Rosa’s most difficult opponents in recent memory. Miyu with a gut wrench into a gut buster, simple yet unique. Sweet counter from the gut wrench into a rana sending Miyu to the outside and Rosa with A STIFF dropkick to the face of Miyu on the outside. Rosa continues her assault outside dropping Miyu on the apron getting an applause from the crowd. Miyu with a running kick to the chest of Rosa off the apron. Miyu gets Rosa back in the ring and locks in a submission and then transitions into a front facing cobra clutch. Rosa with a rope break to force a break, Miyu with a series of strikes, Rosa with a STUNNER to Miyu! Great stuff. Rosa with a running lariat in the corner dropping Miyu, Rosa transitions right into a rolling knee strike then the running dropkick to the back as Miyu’s in the ropes. Rosa with another dropkick this time to the front of Miyu. Rosa with a northern lights and covers for two, the round of applause for a kick out is so fun to hear. To their feet, Miyu and Rosa exchange forearms as they cross the ten minute mark, go another twenty for all I care. OH SHIT they lay into each other with stiff forearms. Rosa with the cazadora roll through into a double stomp, she covers for a NEAR two count. Rosa up top but Miyu connects with a kick to the face she pulls Rosa down then flattens her with a front kick. Rosa’s lost a ton of energy as Miyu takes control. Rosa breaks out the mouthpiece for protection. Mouthpiece jones. Miyu with a kick but Rosa catches it and lays into Miyu with a series of shots. Miyu connects with the head kick, Rosa fights back and nails Miyu with the death valley driver. Rosa covers for a two count again very close nearfall. The audience in way into it. Miyu counters a driver from Rosa and nails her with a roundhouse kick! She covers for a close near fall but Rosa gets the rope. Thank goodness because that kick didn’t look all that great to me. Miyu attempts a german, Rosa attempts to counter into a cazadora but Miyu hands on and hits it, she covers for two. Miyu attempts an attitude adjustment but Rosa rolls her up for two, Miyu counters the roll up and gets the victory in 13:38.

Rating: ****1/4

Review: This started a bit slow for my liking and really never had to get too crazy for it to be interesting which is a major testament to both competitors. I knew the result going in but I would’ve been open to either person winning regardless so i’m glad they did this here. Great way to set up a future match, as much as I get salty about roll up victories, this is why they work so much because in a moment where it can set up a future match it’s a fantastic tool and they made it look like an actual struggle which helps make a roll up finish look great. Shout out to Tokyo Joshi Pro for sharing this fun collaborative match.

Private Party vs. Bear Country

Well we saw Bear Country pick up a random win a week ago and this could be why. However a win from them would be relatively significant even if I don’t take Private Party too seriously as competitors at this point. Great banter between Taz and Excalibur discussing Bear Country bringing a bear cub to the ring with them. Kassidy and Bronson kick this one off, Bronson with a splash in the corner and a chop to the chest of Kassidy. Bear Bronson is in great shape and Taz says that means he’s no longer a bear, Excalibur questions if he will then be an Otter. Bronson dominating early as commentary makes it hard to keep interest in the match itself. Quen tags in and Bronson tags in Boulder who still looks nice and thicc. Quen is cowering and wants to tag in Kassidy who is also afraid to tag in. Quen with a headlock as he shows off his goofy beard. Boulder dominates Quen in the corner with clotheslines then tosses him out of the corner but Quen collapses. These two went from being somewhat of a promising team to completely pathetic. Bronson back to the shots taunt, Bear Country looks like the standout team in this one. Quen and Kassidy hit the silly string on Bronson and cover for the two count, glad that wasn’t the finish. Kassidy tags in with a senton onto Bronson and chokes him in the corner. Quen and Kassidy heeling it up, attacking Bronson in the corner keeping him separated from Boulder. Bronson attempts to fight out but Kassidy takes the leg out from under him. Kassidy locks in a sleeperhold on Bronson before tagging in Quen, Bronson fights back for a moment but it’s short lived. Finally he sends both men into each other then sends Quen face first into the mat. Really feeling like a loss here for Private Party. Bronson crawls forever to finally tag Boulder. Boulder runs through both men Kassidy begs not to be slammed but it happens anyways. Boulder catches them both in the corner and nails the big splash. He tosses Quen onto the apron but he hangs onto the ropes. Boulder catches Kassidy diving, then Quen as well. Boulder with the fall away slam dropping both and covers for two. They go for the double cannonball in the corner. Kassidy tags in and runs right into the bossman slam from Bear Bronson. Bronson heads up top but Kassidy breaks it up. Boulder finally gets Bronson up for the bear bomb but Kassidy nails a springboard cutter to Bronson. Boulder sent to the outside. Kassidy with a dive onto Boulder and Boulder doesn’t catch him at all ouch that had to hurt. Quen with the SSP to Bronson in the ring and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: Decent tag match that I was feeling went too long but it sort of had to in order to play it out the way they wanted to. Kassidy and Quen are hard to take seriously but them coming out on top here didn’t feel as annoying as I thought it might at points in this match. Maybe it’s because Quen took such a hard fall at the end. Regardless this was a decent tag match, would’ve rather the other team won but oh well.

Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan

Every time i’ve read this dudes name I thought it said Oney Lorcan at first glance. I promise I can read. Lycan is definitely bigger than Dean. Dean with a haircut sporting a bit of a new look. Lycans strength allows him to take control early but Dean with a leap frog that just barely goes over the head of Conan before laying into him with strikes and a dropkick sending Lycan to the outside. Taz claims Dean was in Top Gun and it makes Dean sound even more like a joke even if he was. Dean with a dive to the outside and Lycan tries to catch him but they both fall causing Excalibur to laugh. Lycan stands up lifting Dean back up allowing Dean to complete the spot sending Lycan into the ring post. Dean with a springboard crossbody fortunately Lycan barely catches him this time then nailing him with a modified flat liner looked kind of like Baron Corbins move, I believe the end of days but I might have the name mixed up. Lycan with control now but Dean fights back with a series of strikes, he drops Lycan with a lariat then a back elbow, Dean with a float over DDT and a kip up, Windy City Jones, Dean with the three point stance and leaping shoulder tackle. I thought he was an army person not a football player. I suppose you can be both. Dean covers for a two count. Dean was truly in Top Gun according to Taz but wasn’t really cut by the Jaguars. Lycan drops Dean and covers for two. Conan heads up top but he takes too long he attempts a 450 but he has to roll through as Sean moved, Dean with a flying dropkick and heads up top, Dean with salute splash and covers Lycan for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: The botch early on was laughable as can be seen by Excalibur’s laugh. I have to say it was really not smart to have Lycan attempt a freaking 450 as a huge dude for Dean to win with a lame ass splash from the top.

– Rohit Raju is backstage and cuts a promo saying that those in the know are saying it’s about time he’s on AEW Dark. Eh he’s cool but not that great. He says he will prove to Baron Black and the rest of the world why he’s a walking bag of money. Rohit with a pretty solid promo here.

Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

Menard and Parker waste no time at all laying into St. Patrick and Sage Scott defeating them in less than a minute with a double DDT. Menard covers for the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: I usually complain about job matches but i’m not mad at it here. These two have been great over the last few weeks/months and it’s great to see how far they’ve come in the last year with AEW.

Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore

Willow dominates early not allowing Mila to get much offense in. Mila counters sending Willow into the corner nailing her with a pumpkick to the jaw in the corner. Willow with a cartwheel out of an irish whip and nails Mila with an enziguri then a series of clotheslines. Willow with a scoop body slam to Mila before attempting a gut wrench powerbomb to Willow. Mila with a backstabber to Willow and covers for a two count. Mila with a slap to Willow which just fires her up as she nails Mila with a pounce then a running senton in the corner. Willow lifts Mila up with the doctor bomb and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Another solid squash and I love to see it again here as Willow is someone who has quickly grown on me. I don’t expect her to hit the top of the womens scene right away but it’s nice to see the AEW Women’s division get an upcoming star the same way the men have seen Daniel Garcia and Yuta really make moves recently.

Baron Black vs. Rohit Raju

Black has a lengthy history with AEW especially on the Dark program but i’d be surprised to see him win here as he’s pretty consistently been a job guy. His 2022 record is only 0-1 but i’d imagine his overall AEW record is closer to 1-30. Taz with a joke about Marvez and Excalibur that popped me. Back and forth offense, Baron with a decent burst of offense, he runs right into a droptoe hold and the running knees to the back from Raju. Raju with a lariat and he talks trash to the crowd as he taunts. Rohit ducks a Baron lariat and flattens him before following with a lariat to the back of the head and covers for two. Back to their feet and both men exchange strike attempts, Baron lays into Rohit ith a series of strikes and follows with a big chop dropping Raju. Baron with a crossface attempt Rohit counters into a reverse cradle and follows with a rising knee strike. Rohit with the running boot in the corner then a cannonball senton. Raju with his Willow Nightingale impression. Follows with a diving stomp and covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This didn’t do a lot for selling Rohit as a legitimate competitor just a step up the jobber ladder compared to Baron. Matches like these make sense to help enhance Rohit as a job guy going forward but in the moment they just feel like filler boringness to me. Baron had some minimal momentum a year ago but that’s all but gone at this point.

Angelico vs. Logan Laroux

Angelico sporting a new theme that Taz and Excalibur are in love with. Wild how Angelico has been around since nearly the beginning but basically has the exact same vibe that Rohit has a guy who isn’t exactly a jobber but definitely not a major player. Logan and Angelico exchange holds, not expecting Logan for the long term but wouldn’t be surprised if this is a bit of an extensive tryout for him here. Taz doesn’t know how to spell Angelico. Angelico with a unique stretch to Laroux, that looks painful. Angelico rolls through into a pinfall attempt for two. Logan waits for Angelico to get up and they exchange holds before Laroux drops Angelico with a flying forearm. Laroux rolls through into a spear, Laroux up top and with a dropkick but Angelico moves and locks in a navarro death roll for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: A bit more technically sound than the previous match but along the same lines, hard to care much about it as it didn’t feature anyone that’s ever featured in a prominent position in AEW for the most part.

Nick Comoroto vs. Dante Martin

QT Marshall is at ringside and once again tries to recruit Dante, fortunately the guy in the audience points out we heard this shtick already. Sydal on the outside for Dante, I love how Sydal has become some mentor for all the high flyers. Comoroto catches Dante lacking and drops him with an elbow to the face. Comoroto with a splash in the corner. Dante leaps into a slam from Comoroto but he counters. Dante with a series of dropkicks sending Comoroto to the outside. Dante with a diving splash into Comoroto on the outside. Comoroto sends Dante into the ramp outside the ring then tosses him inside. Comoroto with a leaping elbow drop onto Dante and covers for a two count. Comoroto sends Dante into the turnbuckles back first hard. Comoroto with the choke in the corner before launching Dante back into the corner and follows with a backbreaker across the knee. Dante hung up on the ropes and eats a cheap shot from Solo on the outside as the referee is distracted. Comoroto with a forearm to the back of Dante then another, Dante fights back with strikes to the leg but takes a body slam for his effort. Comoroto drops onto the back of Dante but doesn’t really hit, Dante counters the third time and lays into Nick with a series of kicks, Dante with the float over sunset flip attempt but Nick lifts him up and sends him to the corner. Comoroto with spears in the corner before doing the toss out of the corner half the big guy roster does. Dante fights back before Comoroto sends him into the corner, Dante with a rana to counter, Dante with the forearms to the face Comoroto with a knee to the midsection. Comoroto runs into a boot from Dante before he heads up top taking him down with a crossbody. Dante with a dive to Solo on the outside. Dante with a dropkick to Comoroto and covers for two. Dante with the roundhouse kick to Nick then attempts a springboard crossbody but Nick catches him with a DVD into a neck breaker. Comoroto lifts him up again in a firemans carry, Dante counters into a roll up for the victory.

Rating: ***

Review: Decent back and forth Dante with the roll up victory after getting dominated, It looked snug so i’ll let it slide but I’m the big roll up hater and didn’t love it here. Dante looks like a chump who got lucky. Comoroto, QT and Solo with the attack until Fuego makes the save. The factory hilariously run away as Fuego has a weapon. Maybe I should stop asking for AEW Dark based storylines because these groupings are not what I want to see. Glad we have a better main event to close out the show.

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match:

PAC vs. Shota Umino

Interesting to see the difference in quality between Rev Pro and Tokyo Joshi Pro. Surprised they didn’t close with the other match based on that alone. That said neither is bad especially in this setting, hopefully AEW does a lot more of this going forward. GCW should beg them to put Moxley vs. Blake Christian on AEW Dark. Curious how this will look when they show the highlights on Dynamite tomorrow, it works for YouTube but not much for TV. Love the difference in atmosphere depending on each venue, the Orlando crowd should be disappointed in themselves. Love the UK audience, loud split reaction before anything has really happened. PAC with a nice shoulder tackle but runs into an elbow from Shota. Shota has come SO far if you’ve followed him. Love to see it. PAC and Shota on the outside, PAC sends him into the barricade then back into the ring. Loud that’s the way I like it chant nearly getting AEW hit with a copyright strike. Umino with a bodyslam and diving uppercut to PAC. Shota sends PAC into the barricade outside. I like how commentary is explaining to us why Shota is so popular in the UK as he has been there on excursion for a while. Commentary can drag some matches down but in moments like this they’re solid. The crowd is huge behind Shota. Shota with a springboard float over DDT onto PAC and covers for two. Shota sends PAC into the ring but he quickly cowers to the outside again. PAC sent to the inside again, Shota into the ring and PAC rakes away at his eyes. PAC with a pump kick and follows with a series of kicks to Shota in the corner. PAC and the referee get into it as PAC again lays into Shota with the choke in the corner. PAC sets Shota in the center of the ring and drops a knee across his face. PAC with a submission but Shota gets the ropes, PAC holds the submission for the entire five count until the ref forces a break. PAC with kicks to the head of Shota as he’s hung up in the ropes. Shota fights back and drops PAC with a back elbow and a dropkick as the crowd pops big for the surge of offense. Shota locks in a submission but PAC gets the ropes forcing a break. Shota with PAC on the outside and lays into him with strikes before doing the Moxley shoulder shrug taunt as he walks to pay respect to his guy. Shota sends PAC inside and heads up top nailing him with a missile dropkick, Shota with a fisherman suplex and covers for two. PAC fights back nailing Shota with a single leg dropkick right to the head of Shota. PAC up top he waits for Shota to get up as the crowd gets louder, Shota turns around into a dropkick, PAC covers for two. Taz pops at the chant from the crowd, got to love the UK chants. PAC taunts Shota as he tries to get up. PAC with a forearm to Shota as he gets up, Shota with one of his own and they begin exchanging strikes. PAC with a snapsuplex. Shota runs into a pump kick. PAC lifted into a knee strike, Shota with an enziguri. Shota runs into a superkick. PAC attempts something but he’s dropped right on his head with the dead eye instead. Shota covers for a two count. Both men slow to get up, Shota runs into a superkick and falls right into place for a top rope move from PAC. PAC up top but Shota was playing possum! GENIUS! Shota with a tornado DDT, he hangs on hits a brainbuster onto PAC and covers for a VERY CLOSE nearfall. Shota lifts PAC up and nails a hanging reverse DDT but PAC again kicks out at two. Shota goes for the deathrider, PAC counters, PAC catches Shota with a roll through but Shota counters into a close roll up. Nice. PAC goes for a crucifix but locks in a submission instead, Shota falls to the mat and finally is forced to submit to the brutalizer!

Rating: ****1/2

Review: This was probably one of the best matches ever featured on AEW Dark. Yet again I knew the result but I was enamored throughout. Shota looks like a legit contender and PAC like a solid champ with that defense. Hope we get a lot more awesome defenses like this from PAC across the pond.