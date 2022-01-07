Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 1.6.22  

It’s Thursday night so that means we’ve got another round of WWE firings night of Impact wrestling on AXS TV! We’re only two days away from Hard to Kill this Saturday. That mean’s WE’VE GOT A GO HOME SHOW!!! Which I’ve got to say feels a bit strange after back to back weeks of clip shows but oh well.

Last time we saw a new full length episode of Impact was on December 16th and Josh Alexander defeated Rohit Raju in what may have been one of Rohit’s last Impact appearances as he recently announced his deal was up. We also saw the continued feud between Moose, W. Morrisey and Matt Cardona over the Impact world Championship. Deonna Purrazzo continued her quest for gold after signing her contract with Mickie James for their title match on Saturday and also announced an upcoming match with ROH Women’s champion Rok-C.

Impact looks to close a few chapters (and start new ones Masha Slamovich anyone?) and get fans excited for a pretty stacked PPV this Saturday. My expectations for this go home show are limited but I’m really excited to see how Hard to Kill is this Saturday and what Impact looks like next week as we start to see some fresh faces get involved. Let’s get to the action.

Before the Impact: Juice Robinson w/ David Finlay def. Raj Singh w/ Rohit Raju

– We get a recap of the contract signing from the last regular episode of impact which is greatly appreciated with the two week break.

Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans, Lady Frost & Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace, Rachael Ellering, & Rosemary

I saw some suggestive photos of Chelsea and Joey Janela floating around Twitter this afternoon now she’s about to kick some ass on Impact. This should be a good preview of what these women are bringing this Saturday to a historic Ultimate X match. Ellering and Steelz kick this one off and Ellering drops Tasha with a trip and locks in a headlock. Steelz tries to do the same but Rachael sees it coming and tosses Steelz into her own corner where she opts to tag in Lady Frost. Frost gets a good reaction and does some taunting but Rachael drops her with a shoulder block. Frost with a kip up but Ellering takes control yet again. Frost and Ellering stare down. Ellering looks to tag in Chelsea but Tasha tags herself in. Rosemary tags in and Tasha regrets her decision immediately. Rosemary with a sliding clothesline. Both women to their feet and their exchange chops before Rosemary sends Tasha into the corner. Tasha fights out but eats a forearm from Rosemary in the corner and Rosemary locks in her patented leg lock with the rope assist before the referee forces a break. Rosemary outside the ring and she eats a BIG BOOT from Savannah Evans on the outside. Back in the ring and both women exchange strikes before Tasha drops Rosemary with a kick. Rosemary sits up and forces Tasha into the corner and tags in Rachael. Ellering takes control and teases the senton but Tasha has it scouted, Ellering had that scouted and kicks Tasha before hitting her with a senton. Lady Frost tags in and charges Ellering in the corner who drops her before tagging in Jordynne Grace. We get some tag team action before Jordynne forces Frost into the corner and tags Rachael back in. Ellering with a forearm sending Frost into the corner. Chelsea reluctantly tags in and this match breaks down. Chelsea with a pump kick drops Rosemary. Chelsea dives to the outside taking out all of the women outside. Lady Frost to the top and she takes everyone out with a moonsault. Frost tosses Ellering into the ring and Chelsea goes for a curb stomp but Ellering moves, Chelsea hits the curb stomp for the victory in 7:19

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid women’s opener that does have me intrigued in the Women’s Ultimate X. I’m pulling for Lady Frost because she was awesome in this match but the crowd had a few favorites as well. Should be a fun match.

– They produced a pretty sweet highlight package for the triple threat main event, they should cut this up and push it on social media heavy because it’s pretty cool. I prefer the cowboy parts more than the weird pop/techno middle of the package but it’s cool all around.

– Right after the package Moose cuts a promo on Cardona and Morrisey. He mentions that the two men he’s facing at Hard to Kill are dangerous because of the things he’s done to screw them. He says any other world champion would complain about how the deck is stacked against them and anything can happen, but he’s looking forward to it, because on that day he proves he’s the most dangerous man in this locker room. Moose holds up the championship and promises to prove he’s THE Wrestling God Moose. I’m picky with production, but still, can’t we shoot this in a spot where we’re not picking up background noise? Also I think it’d have been better to save this for a bit later in the show not right after the video package.

– Hard to Kill is presented by The Free Fall and we get a sneak peak. Scary Thriller trailer ** at best.

JONAH vs. Jake Something

Gotta agree with Striker this would be an upset win for Jake Something but I hope he gets some decent offense in this one. Early tie up and JONAH tells Jake ‘THIS IS MY RING’ Striker’s voice keeps changing in this one kinda funny. Jake looks for a shoulder block and these two beefy dudes smash into each other with neither budging. JONAH slaps Jake and sends him into the ropes. Jake with a third shoulder block and he drops JONAH. JONAH is stunned as we go to break and Jake snuffs him with a right hand as the commercials start. Lets GO!

Back from break and JONAH hits a clothesline on a seated Jake Something. JONAH with a waist lock and looks for a backdrop but Jake stays on his feet. Jake gets Jonah into the corner and spears him. JONAH out of the ropes and Jake drops JONAH with a body press. Jake dives to the outside on JONAH and hits his face right off the ramp. Ouch. Back in the ring Jake hits a forearm on JONAH and bounces off the ropes but JONAH with a HUGE lariat and follows it with a jumping senton. Jonah to the top and hits a HUGE splash on Jake and covers for the victory in 8:22.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was pretty simply and a majority of it was in the commercials but it was a solid singles match. I asked for Jake to look good and he certainly did, but i’ll contradict myself and say Jake shouldn’t have been dropping JONAH even on the third press/splash, i’d have saved those for Josh Alexander.

Post match: Speaking of Josh he hits the ring and we get a brawl with JONAH and two little geek security guards come out and get dropped. We get another six guards, finally enough to separate them. Josh breaks free and catches JONAH in the corner. JONAH takes control and drops Josh with a senton and reveals Josh’ bandages. Not gonna lie good thing Striker brought up the internal bleeding because I forgot all that fake blood. JONAH brings out a table, D’Amore should’ve enacted one of his no touch clauses for these two. Josh catches JONAH but he just shoves the table into Josh’s injured gut. JONAH sets the table up and puts Jake on it before climbing the top ropes to SMASH through Josh and the table SHEEEESH.

– They recap the Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo feud with a decent little video package.

Masha Slamovich vs. Sandra Moone

I’m not familiar with Masha outside of a few twitter clips. I’ve seen Sandra a few times though. The crowd is big behind Sandra. Masha tosses Sandra with a gut wrench and hits a northern lights bomb for the impressive victory in :45.

Rating: N/A

Review: If Masha’s supposed to be a heel then this is great, but booking her against a well known fan favorite from the local scene doesn’t work if that’s not the case. Sandra was way over with the locals because she’s from there. Masha was cool but this didn’t show me enough to fully judge.

– Steve Maclin cuts a promo on Trey Miguel and says Gail made a mistake, Gail overhears this and says if Maclin doesn’t win he can never challenge for X-Division championship as long as Trey is champion. Looks like Maclin made a mistake tonight talking smack about Miss. Gail.

– Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona sit with Gia and discuss their upcoming matches as well as whats happened the last few weeks with Matt and Chelsea. Chelsea says shes worried about what the chair shot will do to Matt’s head as he goes into the championship match at Hard to Kill. Cardona says he blames Moose for trying to get in his head and he’ll do anything to keep the championship but Cardona will do anything to win it. Chelsea says Moose did this because he knows Matt could become champion, she says she’s sick of people calling Matt the underdog. Chelsea says you might be looking at the next Impact power couple but you’re definitely looking at the next Impact World Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez

Mickie James is here to do commentary during this one. Deonna attacks Martinez before the bell rings and the referee tries to separate her from Martinez but she jumps back on the attack moments later. Mickie discusses how Deonna is unraveling since losing the women’s championship. Deonna shoves her knee into the back of Martinez and locks in a submission but Mercedes fights out only to get dropped by Deonna right after. Deonna steps on the back of Mercedes skull. Deonna with a snap mare and bounces off the ropes and kicks Mercedes in the face. Deonna tosses Mercedes into the ropes but bounces right out with a pair of clotheslines and follows those up with a saito suplex. Martinez with the submission but Rehwoldt distracts the ref and then Mercedes. Deonna regains the offensive focusing her attack on Mercedes arm/elbow. Deonna covers but Martinez gets the rope at one. Deonna slams Mercedes into the corner shoulder first. Deonna locks in a sleeper hold and Martinez begins to fade. The crowd wills Mercedes back to her feet but Purrazzo wrenches in her sleeper hold. Mercedes backs her into the turnbuckle and breaks free. Mercedes hits a spinebuster and covers Deonna for a two count. Mercedes catches Deonna in the corner and forearms away before lifting her to the top looking for a suplex. Deonna fights free and shoves Martinez to the ring mat and follows with an elbow to Martinez forearm. Both women on the apron and Martinez with a running clothesline takes Deonna down on the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from break and theyre exchanging strikes, Mercedes with a STIFF chop that drops Deonna. So bad Mickie forgot she hated her for a second. Mercedes with a suplex and covers for a two count! This match is pretty awesome. Mercedes with some knee strikes while holding wrist control on both of Deonna’s wrists. Mercedes lifts her onto her shoulders Deonna tries to roll her up but Mercedes rolls through and hits her with a running knee. Mercedes lifts Deonna up on her shoulders and drops her but Deonna rolls through into an armbar. Mercedes tries to roll to the ropes but Deonna gets both arms and forces the submission.

Rating: ***1/4

Review: This was an awesome impact match that went around 13-15 minutes. The women got a lot of time to shine here, it’s tough that Impact didn’t get Mercedes locked down to an extended contract because she looked awesome here, this felt like the end of a fight where one dominates and loses to a submission at the last second. Good stuff but Deonna could look a bit stronger/heelish going in Hard to Kill. I have a feeling they could steal the show on Saturday.

Post match: Mickie enters the ring and we get a stare down because they can’t touch each other.

– The Iinspiration are here with Jai with an I for ‘All about Ii”. They remind us about their success since joining Impact and make fun of The Influence. The Influence come in and interrupt their show. Kaleb takes over his spot back on the couch. Madison asks what kind of talk show this is and ask where their guest is. Kaleb says drink it in and Jai says he’s not even thirsty. This breaks down and everyone starts yelling at each other. The Iinspiration tell Jai with an I lets go. Tenille says that’s all we have on today’s all about me. This was a mess but in a good way, I liked it. Not sure i’m excited for their match at Hard to Kill, but it could surprise me.

– Backstage and medics are checking on Josh Alexander who is severely injured following tonight’s attack from JONAH.

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Johnny Swinger & Hernandez

Fulton and Austin attack before the bell and someone in the crowd calls it ham and egger shit right there and I agree. The bell rings and Austin and Swinger start this match. Fulton tags in Swinger and drops him with a snake eyes on the knees of Austin and drops him with a big boot. Fulton gets Swinger in the corner and tags in Ace who hits Swinger with an elbow followed by a suplex out of the corner. Ace sends Swinger back into the corner and tags in Fulton. Fulton lifts Swinger up for a choke and Swinger sells it like a beast.

Swinger fakes out Fulton and tags in Hernandez who runs through Fulton and Ace. Hernandez looks for a suplex on Ace but Fulton saves him, Fulton goes to suplex Hernandez but he reverses and goes for one of his own but Ace with the save this time. Hernandez suplexes BOTH men at the same time. He gets both men in opposite corners and goes for alternating splashes but Ace reverses out. Fulton with a slam on Hernandez and Ace with a splash off the back of Fulton. Ace drops Swinger off the apron as Fulton covers for the victory in 3:40.

Rating: **

Review: Decent singles match I dont know how old Hernandez is but I freakin love this dude. Fulton is really cool to watch, this was a decent little enhancement match for Fulton and Ace to look good in.

Post match: Fulton grabs a chair as Ace continues his assault. Swinger walks away and leaves his guy Hernandez high and dry. Fulton and Ace put Hernandez arm in a steel chair and ACE smashes onto it with another chair injuring the arm of Hernandez.

– Morrisey is backstage with Gia and says last year when he came to Impact he was alone, he had no friends, fans or supporters in this industry. He said when you’re at the top everyone wants to support you and be on your side, but when he hit rock bottom he did it alone. Morrisey says he never needed anyone because the second he ended his alliance with Moose he had a title match lined up. He says now that he’s back on top some fans want to hop on the bandwagon and throw up the dub. He says he doesn’t need fair weather fans, any friends and he sure as hell did not need Moose. Morrisey says this Saturday he will be ALONE. He says when he becomes Impact world champion he’ll be alone, just how he likes it.

Karl Anderson vs. Heath

Both teams outside the ring are ready to beat the crap out of each other. We get a bunch more refs out here to keep this calm. The head ref throws EVERYONE OUT. Shout out to Brian Hebner as we go to commercial.

Back from break and Heath is laying into Karl Anderson, the winner of this match gets an advantage for their team at Hard to Kill. Heath catches Karl in the corner and goes for the 10 punches and gets all ten of em laid into Karl before sending him into the other corner for a diving forearm in the corner. Karl on the outside and Heath follows but gets slammed into the ring steps for his effort. Karl sends Heath shoulder first into the corner post. Karl sends Heath back into the ring and stomps away at Heaths arm. Anderson continues to work over Heaths arm and says ‘HEATH SUCKS’. Karl lifts Heath up and throws him into the corner as hard as he can. Karl with the submission and Heath fights to his feet but Karl slams him back to the mat. Karl slaps at Heath but he gets to his feet and gets a couple get right hands in on Karl before Karl regains the advantage. Karl continues to work over the right arm of Heath. Karl sends Heath into the ropes and looks for a backbody drop but Heath reverses it. Both men down and back to their feet but Heath takes control with strikes and an atomic drop. Karl gets the referee in between him and Heath to separate them and then slams Heath shoulder first into the mat. Karl talks with the ref and Heath goes for a roll up. Karl hits the gun stun out of nowhere and covers Heath for the victory in 11:02.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Not a bad main even but the first four minutes or so were commercial so it just felt like a short main event. Karl is great and Heath is ok so it was a decent main event for the go home show.

Post match: We get a go home show brawl! One of my least favorite wrestling things is an end of show brawl before a ppv because it’s just overdone, BUT this does make a bit of sense, so while I don’t love it, I wont rip it apart. Neither team takes the advantage because for some reason they decided to come out in random odd groups but finally everyone gets out here and we just get a split brawl between both sides as Striker runs down the card for Hard to Kill while we watch the brawl. I wonder who will replace him next week.