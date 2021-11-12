Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 11.11.21  

Date: November 11th 2021

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Commentary by: D’Lo Brown, Matt Striker

We’re back for yet another night of Impact Wrestling! Tonight’s episode is full of championship implications as we have two #1 contenders matches set for Impact. First we have The Club facing off with Finjuice to determine the #1 Contender for The Club’s Impact Tag Team Championships. We’ve seen this match end in shenanigans before but Scott D’Amore has promised we will have a clear cut winner tonight.

Also tonight, Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards and W. Morrisey will all compete in a triple threat match to decide who will face Moose for the Impact Championship. All three men have a history with Moose and reason to lay claim to a potential title shot. Interesting to see this #1 contenders match without Josh Alexander.

We’ll also be treated to some different faces this week as Rocky Romero, Minoru Suzuki and Mercedes Martinez will all be competing on Impact tonight in their own respective matches. Each of these superstars have recently begun appearing for Impact and tonight they will all be in action. Tonight’s Impact looks stacked so let’s get right to it!

Before the Impact: Savannah Evans def. Rachael Ellering thanks to outside interference from Tasha Steelz

– Impact opens up with a recap of last weeks events focusing on the impending Mickie James/Mercedes Martinez Knockouts Championship match and the Six Man Tag main event from last week.

#1 Contenders Match for the Impact Tag Team Titles

The Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Chris Bey) w/ Hikuleo vs. Finjuice

– Bey & El P are joined by Hikuleo for their big number one contenders match. Bey and Finlay kick things off and Bey locks in a headlock but Finlay shows his strength lifting and holding Bey in the air. Bey drops Finlay with a running shoulder tackle. Finlay with a quick roll up for two and follows with a snapmare almost immediately after. Finlay tags in Juice and we get some tag team action on Bey. Finlay exits the ring and Juice drops Bey with a scoopslam and follows it with a senton onto Bey.

Juice tags Finlay in and he’s immediately on the offensive. Finlay with the stomps to Bey as he crawls to the corner. Finlay tags Juice in and hits him with a suplex and Juice follows with a splash onto Bey. Juice with a delayed suplex on Bey and Bey reverses out. El P with the distraction on Juice and Bey drops him outside of the ring with a dropkick. The ref is distracted with Finlay and Bey so Hikuleo takes this time to lift Juice up and drop him on the barricade outside of the ring.

El Phantasmo tosses Juice in, Bey with the cover for one. Bey tags in Phantasmo and we get some fast paced tag team action on Juice ending with a lionsault pinfall attempt from El P. Juice kicks out at two but El Phantasmo lifts Juice up and tags in Bey. Bey to the top rope and hits a HUGE top rope back rake onto Juice. Bey tags El Phantasmo back in and he hits a HUGE top rope frog splash back rake of his own on Juice.

Juice gets to his feet and we get a strike exchange between Juice and El Phantasmo. Juice loads up for a big punch but El Phantasmo blocks it with a double titty twister. Juice with a straight right hand to El P to break up the submission and both men drop too the mat. Bey and Finlay both tag in, Finlay takes the offense quickly with a running uppercut to Bey and then dives to the outside on El Phantasmo. Finlay gets back into the ring and catches Bey in the corner with a splash Finlay with a cover but Bey kicks out at two.

Juice tags in and we get some tag team action on Bey and Juice follows with a cover for two before El P breaks up the pin. Juice tags Finlay in and drops Bey across his knee with a backbreaker. Finlay with an elbow drop onto Bey and follows with a cover. Finlay with a two count after El P breaks up the pin. Juice and Finlay take out El Phantasmo and set their sights on Bey. Juice tags in and hits Bey with a cannonball splash in the corner.

The lift Bey up for the doomsday device and El Phantasmo breaks it up. Finlay dives off onto Hikuleo on the outside. Bey and Juice exchange roll ups, El Phantasmo catches Juice with a pretty superkick and Bey rolls it into a pinfall. Bey gets the three count for the victory!

Winners: The Bullet Club

Rating: B

Review: Impact’s openers are always great. These two teams are really great together and while I think the finish was a bit abrupt it was still good and if we’re gonna see more of the Bullet Club and less of Finjuice then these two winning makes a lot of sense.

Post match: The Good Brothers come out and try to catch the Bullet Club sleeping but Hikuleo events the odds. Gallows and Hikuleo exchange strikes before Hikuleo gets the advantage. The Bullet Club stand tall as the Good Brothers make their way to the back.

– Gia’s backstage with Scott D’Amore and asks what we’ve all been asking why isn’t Josh Alexander in the #1 contenders match. Scott tries to make some lame excuse and Josh walks up. Josh asks why Scott can’t pick up his calls and asks why he’s not the number one contender. Scott says they’re great friends, he broke his wife into the business, so Josh should trust him. Scott says he needs to keep his emotions in check, of course he’s in the hunt but he says Suzuki is in his head just a little bit. Scott makes Josh vs. Suzuki for next week on Impact. That’s a great match, but what a lame reason to not give Josh a #1 contenders match. Hopefully this leads to Josh losing his cool on Scott.

– We get a recap of SAM BEALE getting his redemption over Brian Meyers on Before the Impact. This leads to a lesson from the most professional wrestler Brian Meyers. Meyers tells his guys it was the most embarrassing match of his career. Zicky says he won a lot off last weeks match and gets slapped. VSK says its embarrassing he lost because VSK beat Beale a few weeks ago. Zicky gets slapped again. Brian gets upset and says he wants Beale one on one.

Kaleb with a K vs. Minoru Suzuki

Kaleb is shook before this match even starts and i’m just gonna say this is a great way to write off Kaleb. I joke, but seriously Kaleb’s about to die. The match starts and Suzuki backs Kaleb into the corner and we see Josh Alexander backstage. Kaleb with a kick to the midsection and goes for a suplex but Suzuki reverses and goes for an armbar. Kaleb gets to the ropes but Suzuki pulls him to the center of the ring and locks in a leg submissions. Kaleb crawls to the ropes for the break.

Suzuki lets Kaleb get to his feet and Kaleb goes for a number of forearms but Suzuki eats them all. Kaleb chops Suzuki and it does nothing. Suzuki hits the gotch piledriver for the victory and makes quick work of Kaleb.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki

Rating: N/A

Review: This was ok I suppose. Helps set up Josh vs. Suzuki a bit, all i’ll say is, if I had Suzuki for just a few weeks I might try to put together a better opponent than Kaleb.

– Gia is backstage with Moose and asks him his thoughts on the triple threat #1 contenders match. Moose gets it these guys are all mad at him for different reasons. He has three dangerous men gunning after him, but he’s the champion because he’s the most dangerous man in that lockerroom. He says the one who should be concerned is the one who wins this match because they’ll have to wrestle the wrestling god. Moose.

Decay vs. The Undead Brides

We get a short spooky stare down then Decay waste little time taking control of this one choking both the Undead brides and sending the outside. The Iinspiration’s theme hits and they make their way out to the ring, they set up some chairs to watch the match as everyone is confused and we go to commercial. The undead brides have the advantage early but Rosemary tosses Lauren into the corner and tags in Havok. Havok tosses Brandi into the corner and hits her with a big splash. Havok with a back breaker to Brandi. Rosemary with a spear and Havok follows with a cover for the three count.

Winners: Decay

Rating: N/A

Review: This was short but it was pretty sweet, Decay are awesome and that finish was cool.

Post match: Iinspiration make their way to the ring and insult Decay. Rosemary yells something scary into the camera and Decay leave kind of just ignoring the Iinspiration.

– Heath says the last year has been rough but he did it to get back and help out his boy Rhino. Heath says he’s got his Rhino back and Rhino has his voice back. Rhino says he remembers the last year and there’s a poison in his mind body and soul thanks to Eric Young. Rhino says he can’t purge the poison alone, but Heath can help. He says at Turning Point he and Heath will help purge the poison from Rhino’s body. He says he’s going to rip all of VBD in half with a GORE.

– The Iinspiration say the Undead Bridesmaids had one job and they couldn’t even do that. They say if they couldn’t iinspire them to accomplish one simple task they’ll take them out of the impact knockouts tag team division next week.

– Chris Sabin calls Ace Austin an idiot for his I beat Chris Sabin shirt but he wants to challenge Austin to a match at Turning point. So it seems the shirt worked. He says he’s gonna wipe his ass with the shirt and shove it down his throat.

– We recap Scott D’Amore making the match between Madison Rayne and Mercedes Martinez last week.

Madison Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

Madison and Mercedes exchange words for a few seconds before Mercedes hits Madison with a huge forearm. Mercedes with a stalled Suplex and holds it for a bit before dropping and covering Madison for a two count. Mercedes lifts Madison up for a powerbomb but Madison counters out and hits Mercedes with a backcracker and covers for a two count. Madison chokes Mercedes in the ropes before breaking. Madison gets Mercedes in the corner and chokes her with her boot for the entirety of the referees five count.

Mercedes fights back with a strike to the midsection but Madison locks in a modified cravat on Mercedes. Madison with some knees to the midsection and bounces off the ropes. Mercedes catches Madison with a tiger driver pinfall attempt for two. Madison kicks out and both women get to their feet. Martinez with a number of forearms to Madison and then drops her with a short DDT. Mercedes lifts Madison up for a suplex but Madison with a roll up for two.

Enziguri from Madison and follows with a neckbreaker to Martinez. Madison on the top rope and hits the block buster on Martinez and goes for a cover. Mercedes kicks out at two. Madison covers again and again Martinez kicks out at two. Mercedes takes control with a running knee dropping Madison to the mat. Mercedes lifts Madison onto her shoulders and Madison goes for a roll up. Madison with a ripcord looking for a cutter but Martinez ends up rolling up Madison for the victory.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

Rating: B-

Review: Pretty solid match between these two. Martinez is great but Madison did really well in this one. I would like Mercedes to get a more decisive victory going into her match with Mickie but alas.

Post match: Madison attack Martinez and connects with the ripcord cutter. Madison then exits the ring and grabs a chair. Madison looks to continue the attack but Mickie James hits the ring and makes the save sending Madison running. Mercedes is thankful initially but follows that with an attack of her own on Mickie. I guess she’s not that thankful after all.

– Steve Maclin is backstage and he recognizes he’s lost but noone on the roster has been able to beat him. He says he deserves to be in the X Division title match. Trey Miguel interrupts him and says if he wants to be pinned or submitted all he has to do is ask. Scott D’Amore just happens to be there and asks what’s wrong, Trey says he likes Maclin’s attitude and wants to make it a triple threat match. Scott says he likes Trey’s moxie but he makes the matches. He says if Maclin can beat Laredo kid next week it’ll be a triple threat for the title at Turning Point. It’ll be a good match but why would Maclin even be interested in a multiperson match if that’s why he always loses?

– Sam Beale is backstage with Swann and Willie Mack. He says he couldn’t thank Meyers enough but next week when he faces Meyers face to face with no notes it’ll be the true challenge. He says he’s seen Meyers up close and personal, he was ringside for Meyer’s Impact World title match. He has to do it on his own, he can’t have Rich Swann or Willie there for him. It’s him vs. Meyers, Teacher vs. Student. Beale says he’s bringing everything Meyers taught him and maybe just maybe he will be the one to teach him a lesson.

– We get a recap from Rohit Raju yelling at Rocky Romero last week setting up a match between the two for this week.

Rohit Raju vs. Rocky Romero

We get a lockup to start and Raju drops Romero with an arm drag takeover. Raju with a headlock on Romero and bounces off the ropes with a shoulder block to drop Romero. Both men to the outside and Romero jumps off the stairs onto Raju and does the Eddie Guerrero shoulder shake taunt as we go to commercial.

Back from break as Rohit and Romero exchange strikes. Rohit tosses Romero into the corner with such force he falls directly to the mat. Raju lifts Rocky to his feet but Romero counters with strikes of his own. Rohit Raju hits a suplex on Romero continuing to maintain the advantage in this match. Raju chokes Romero in the ropes as the ref makes his usual five count. Singh gets in on the action choking Rocky and slapping him to the mat. Raju slams Rocky’s arm right onto the mat. Raju locks in a submission on the arm looking to make Rocky submit.

Rocky gets to his feet and fights out sending Raju into the corner. Rocky runs at Raju but runs right into a boot. Rocky drops Raju with a clothesline. Rocky regains control and tosses Raju onto the apron and kicks him right in the chest. Rocky goes for a sliced bread but Raju with a roll up. Raju with a flatliner on Rocky and goes for the cover and gets a two count. Raju to the top and goes for a double stomp but Rocky moves. Rocky looks for an armbar but Raju fights it initially. Rocky locks in the arm bar but Raj Singh distracts the ref and Rocky breaks the hold.

Raju tosses Rocky into the ropes and Rocky dives to the outside taking out Singh. Rocky on the apron and hits Raju. Rocky hits the running sliced bread on Raju and covers but Raju kicks out at two! Rocky and Raju exchange strikes Raju looks for the jumping knee but Rocky dodges it and hits a strike of his own Rocky looks for a tornado DDT but Raju reverses out and hits a running knee to Rocky. Raju with a drive bye knee/kick and covers Rocky for the victory.

Winner: Rohit Raju

Rating: B

Review: This was a solid match and a significant victory for Raju who is a mainstay for Impact.

– Johnny Swinger is backstage with Hernandez and Hernandez says he can help Swinger with his problems and Demon is his problem. He has a match set for next week against Demon and two others. Swinger says a two on three match isn’t much of a favor. Fallah Bahh says he wanted Swinger to owe him for once so he’s willing to team with them. Sweet.

– Chelsea Green talks about how she should be the #1 contender for the Digital Media Championship. She announces a number one contenders match that she’s in with Matthew Rehwaldt, Jake Something, and Alisha Edwards. Chelsea warns Jordynne Grace that she’s coming for her title and she better watch out.

Impact Wrestling Championship #1 Contenders Match

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrisey vs. Matt Cardona

Eddie and Cardona have their sights on Morrisey and both take their shot and eat big boots from Morrisey for their efforts. Morrisey goes after Edwards in the corner and eats a forearm. Morrisey and Edwards exchange shots and Morrisey chokes Edwards before tossing him out of the ring. Cardona looks to take advantage but eats a right hand from Morrisey for his effort. Cardona off the ropes and runs into the brick wall that is W Morrisey. Morrisey with a right hand to Cardona.

Morrisey tosses Cardona into the corner and follows but eats two knees from Cardona. Morrisey runs into the corner again and this team eats a kick from Eddie Edwards. Cardona and Edwards work over Morrisey for a moment but he fights back and drops both Cardona and Edwards with a double chokeslam as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Morrisey is still in control. He drops Edwards off the ring apron and chokes Cardona on the ropes as the referee counts to five. Moose is watching this match from the rafters and we get a Moose chant. Morrisey with a splash on Cardona in the corner and tosses Morrisey into the center of the ring. Morrisey lays into the grounded Cardona with right hands. Morrisey with a chinlock on Cardona until Cardona fights out. Cardona off the ropes and looks for a crossbody but Morrisey catches him and tosses him over his head. Cardona on the apron and Morrisey drops him onto the guardrail with a big boot. Edwards back into the ring and rolls up Morrisey for a two count.

Morrisey and Edwards exchange strikes Edwards off the ropes looking for a spear but he takes Cardona off the apron rather than Morrisey. Morrisey with a fall away slam to Edwards and follows up with right hands to Edwards. Cardona on the apron but Morrisey drops him with a HUGE uppercut. Edwards in the corner and Morrisey chokes him out with his boot. Morrisey mocks Eddie Edwards fans and hits him with a forearm to the back. Edwards is fired up and they exchange strikes until Morrisey smacks the taste out of Eddie Edwards mouth.

Morrisey with a cover but Edwards kicks out at two. Morrisey continues to choke Edwards in the corner. Morrisey asks the crowd who’s the man? as he waiits for Edwards to get up. He gets a pretty good ‘Morrisey chant’. Morrisey drops Edwards with a big boot. Cardona climbs back onto the apron yet again. Morrisey gos to take him out but Cardona hits him with the shoulder block. Cardona with a codebreaker on Morrisey and he turns around into a blue thunder bomb from Eddie Edwards.

All three men are down and we get a ref count because we might get a triple count out. All men get to their feet and we get a triple strike exchange until Cardona and Edwards set their sights on Morrisey and we get some boos for the double team. Morrisey fights out with a double suplex. Morrisey hits both Edwards and Cardona with splashes in the corner he goes for another on Eddie but eats a boot for his effort. Edwards to the top rope but Morrisey smacks him in the mouth and climbs up for a suplex. Cardona gets involved and powerbombs Morrisey and Edwards off for a powerbomb suplex tower. Cardona covers Morrisey but he kicks out at two.

Cardona goes after Morrisey but eats a black hole slam. Morrisey covers but Cardona kicks out. Morrisey looks for a powerbomb but eats an enziguri from Edwards. Morrisey looks for a double chokeslam again but gets hit with a double suplex instead. Morrisey chases after both men and gets dumped to the outside. Edwards and Cardona exchange strikes and Edwards looks for a dive on Morrisey but he’s caught for a chokeslam. Cardona drops him with a baseball slide. Edwards drops Morrisey and they get back into the ring. Eddie Edwards hits the knee party to the back of Cardona’s head and covers for the victory.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

Rating: C

Review: This match was alright but i’m not sure they accomplished what they wanted. I want to see Morrisey vs. Moose not Edwards vs Moose. The crowd was behind Morrisey even booing Edwards and Cardona at points so when Edwards won it felt a bit flat. I understand Moose and Edwards have history and they’re building to Morrisey vs. Moose, I just wish they went with it here.