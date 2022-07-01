Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 6.30.22  

We’re only 24 hours away from Impact’s next Impact Plus live event in Against All Odds that will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending his Impact Wrestling championship against Joe Doring. Before we get to that massive matchup we’ve got an intriguing go home show on our hands. Jordynne Grace will face off with Savanah Evans in a singles match before she defends her newly won Knockouts Championship against the former champion Tasha Steelz tomorrow night. We’ll also see a banger of an X-Division Championship #1 contenders fatal four way when Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Laredo Kid and Steve Maclin square off. I wouldn’t mind seeing the X-Division roster shaken up even just a little bit. Speaking of the X-Division we’ll see former champion Ace Austin in a singles match with Alex Zayne, the duo were road buddies while in Japan for the Best of the Super Junior tournament but when Ace joined the Bullet Club, Ace wasn’t amused. Now we’ll see them square off in singles action. All this and more on a jam packed Impact.

– The Good Brothers are backstage with America’s Most Wanted and they’re looking for a new teammate. They try to recruit PCO but Vincent interrupts saying that he and PCO are facing the Good Brothers tonight, so the only place for PCO is with Honor No More.

Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel

No one gets an entrance for some reason, it kicks off with fast paced action before Bey and Miguel become the only two in the ring, they exchange holds Bey sent onto the apron. Maclin and Kid clear the ring, Maclin backs Kid up into the corner and hammers him with chops before following with a stiff elbow to the face. Trey attempts to get into the ring but Maclin breaks it up before he can. Maclin looks for a neck breaker but it’s broken up by Trey on the other side of the ring connecting with a dropkick. Trey jumps and launches himself into a tree of woe allowing Maclin to hit his patented spear in the corner he covers for a two count. Bey breaks it up before being sent to the outside of the ring. Kid jumps in but Maclin locks him up looking for a double underhook DDT. Kid with a series of strikes and we see Mike Bailey in the back watching along. Maclin covers Kid and Bey/Trey break up the pin. Bey and Trey double team Maclin but he fights back nailing Trey with a forearm, Trey returns with one of his own sending Maclin to the apron. Trey with a running rana to send Maclin off the apron, he taunts for a moment before running right into a kick from Bey. Bey opens up the ropes allowing Laredo Kid to dive on both Maclin and Trey. Bey then connects with a moonsault taking out all three men. Bey sends Kid back into the ring and looks for the art of finesse but Kid rolls him up, kick out at two, Laredo with a series of strikes, bounces off the ropes and Bey launches him up into a cutter and covers for two, Trey breaks it up at two. Bey dumps Trey outside and looks for a dive but runs into an awkward stunner. Trey up top looks for a double stop but Bey moves, Trey flips through and hits the meteora for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid opener, not nearly as exciting as most of the X-Division matches but i’m not mad at that with another solid X-Division match on the card and a sweet title match set for tomorrow. Trey vs. Mike was sweet the last time we saw it and i’m sure it’ll be even better tomorrow night.

– Holy shit, it’s Raven. Raven explains how he came up with the Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. He says unlike the playground he’s sitting in now Clockwork Orange is a little different. Raven says he made this match to have fun and cause damage, he tells us Moose and Sami will have fun, he says he hopes someone gets hurt really bad, that will make him happy. Quote the Raven Nevermore. This was a pretty sweet way to add some more intrigue to that match. That’s a big seller for me tomorrow.

Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary

Gisele wants to be part of the Influence and step in for Tenille while she is out but fist she has to prove herself. The Influence are on commentary to get a birds eye view of this beat down. Tenille talking about how she lost her baby because she lost her championship. Not a fan of The Influence on commentary. Rosemary attempts a suplex but Shaw holds onto the ropes to prevent it. Shaw with a headlock but Rosemary bites her to force the break. Shaw runs right into the top turnbuckle then Rosemary sends her into the remaining turnbuckles. Shaw rolls outside to tell The Influence that she’s just fine, they tell her this is her chance and she’s fine. Taya comes over to tell her to get back into the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from break as Shaw hits a clothesline and attempts a pinfall attempt for two. Shaw backs Rosemary into the corner and hits a chop before doing a little photograph taunt. Shaw taunting away as she launches Rosemary into the corner. The Influence inform commentary that she needs to work out an internship first. Shaw heads outside and poses with The Influence for a picture teasing a too sweet as The Influence are confused what’s happening. Shaw with a running uppercut in the corner and another off the ropes. She covers Rosemary for a two count. Shaw with some weak strikes to Rosemary before hanging her up in the ropes. Shaw off the ropes and attempts a knee to the back but Rosemary moves. Rosemary to her feet and hits Shaw with a big right hand, Rosemary then bites her on the head. Shaw sent into the opposing corner and eats a running forearm to the face. Rosemary with an exploder suplex and covers for a two count. Rosemary lifts Shaw onto her shoulders, Shaw fights free before hitting a pretty meh springboard cutter and covers for a two count. Shaw sets Rosemary up for a submission but she counters into a neck breaker. Rosemary covers for two and The Influence say that’s enough before leaving commentary. Madison distracts Taya allowing Tenille to attack from behind and send her into the post. Rosemary is distracted before attempting a spear, she runs right into Shaw’s running knee and Shaw covers for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: A decent enough match with a questionable finish to further a storyline. I don’t mind Shaw winning but she got a ton of offense on the current Knockouts Tag Champion and picked up the win. It was decent but not really that impressive and i’m never a fan of making your champion look weak and that’s what we had here.

– Mickie James is backstage cutting a promo on Deonna before Chelsea and Deonna cut her off to say that she never once mentioned her tag partner during her promo because she only cares about herself. Deonna says that she and Chelsea are not just partners but best friends and if Mickie wants a shot tomorrow she better think about someone besides herself. Mickie says she has an issue of fighting her own battles no matter the cost and she attacks Deonna and Chelsea before the get the upper hand. Mia Yim shows up JUST IN TIME and evens the score sending Chelsea and Deonna running.

– Rosemary is backstage digging through a bag before finding some necklace. She starts screaming at it to make James Mitchell appear. He says that Rosemary is a —-blocker, so this better be good. She asks James where Havok is, he says she doesn’t participate in his brand of debauchery, she says no games where is she. Rosemary says if he’s seen her give her a message, “ALL HANDS ON DECK”. James says he doesn’t know if she wants to come back to this world, but she’ll pass the word along. He asks to be sent back to his love making and she obliges. Well that was something. I seriously don’t understand why suddenly they’re at a massive disadvantage to The Influence and Gisele Shaw of all people.

Savanah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace

Savanah Evans is looking to do some damage to Jordynne Grace ahead of her match with Tasha Steelz tomorrow night. Jordynne runs right into Evans who runs her into the corner and hits a series of shoulder blocks into the corner. Evans follows with a right hand to the face and charges her looking for a splash but Jordynne moves. Jordynne runs into Evans and both attempt a shoulder block but neither woman is going down. Finally Jordynne with a trip then a shoulder block to take Evans down. Evans rolls to the outside as Steelz hypes her up. Grace slides out of the ring and hits Evans with a forearm she charges Steelz but she sends her into Evans who chokeslams Grace onto the apron. Evans spears Grace into the apron then the ring post as the referee continues his count, Evans breaks it up before laying into Grace with a right hand. Evans follows in and covers Grace for a two count. Evans lifts Grace up and backs her into the corner with a choke before the referee forces a break. Evans with another spear into the corner then looks for a double underhook DDT but its blocked. Grace with a forearm to the face and a chop follows. Grace runs right into a full nelson before countering into a bulldog. Both women to their feet and Grace blocks a series of forearms returning with her own combination of strikes. Evans goes for a boot to Grace but she catches it and slaps her. Grace lifts Evans up for the muscle buster and covers for the victory!

Rating: **3/4

Review: Solid little tv singles match, pretty good stuff, Grace looks really strong as the champion going into her defense tomorrow which is something I just got done asking for so I enjoyed this.

– We get a hype package for Joe Doring reviewing his previous accomplishments wrestling in Japan. The video package discusses his tenure in Impact and his streak of not being pinned or submitted to this point. This was pretty good, and definitely needed to sell Doring as a legitimate threat.

– Gia is backstage with Josh and we get heroic music in the background as Josh discusses going from a fan to the main eventer of the 20 year anniversary and how it means everything to him. The song becomes more tense as Gia discusses their attack on Josh after Slammiversary and asks Josh if he thinks Eric put them up to it. Josh says that he wouldn’t put it past Eric but he says no one has heard from Eric since Slammiversary so he doesn’t know. Josh says Joe is big strong and has been a world champion before. Josh says it will be his toughest match in Impact. Sure. Josh says he has to be completely focused on Joe but he always has Eric in the back of his mind.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship match

PCO & Vincent vs. The Good Brothers

Last week Honor No More picked up a significant six man tag victory and now they’re set for a traditional tag match with a lot on the line. This could be Honor No More’s first taste of championship glory since joining Impact. Vincent and Karl kick this one off. Karl sends him face first into the corner and follows with an uppercut. Vincent takes control and tags in PCO who lays into Karl with two fists at one time. PCO sends Karl into the ropes and Vincent takes a cheap shot but eats a right hand for his effort. Vincent hangs Karl up on the top rope and PCO follows with a clothesline. PCO sends Karl into the corn and tags in Vincent. They drop Karl with a double elbow to the face and Vincent covers for one. Vincent sets Karl in the corner and hits him with a forearm in the corner. Karl looks to counter but Vincent with a flatliner and covers Karl for two. PCO tags in and lays into Karl with a right hand. PCO with a clothesline and DDT out of the corner. PCO heads to the middle rope and hits a leg drop onto the nose of Karl Anderson. PCO pulls Karl onto the apron and is looking for his wicked swanton. PCO heads up top and nails the deanimator on Karl. Karl is favoring his shoulder as PCO rolls into the ring and covers for a two count. Vincent tags in and locks in a headlock. Karl fights back and lays into Vincent with a right to the midsection, Vincent off the ropes right into a spinebuster from Karl Anderson. Karl tags in Gallows and he hits Vincent with back to back clotheslines then drops PCO off the apron. Gallows with a splash on Vincent in the corner then a rolling shoulder block. Karl tags in and they look for the magic killer but PCO is there to block it. PCO sends Gallows into the ring post outside. Vincent with a side russian leg sweep on Karl he goes for a swanton but Karl moves and rolls up Vincent for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: Solid tag match, pretty much what I expected from both sides nothing too crazy but not bad at all with predictable winners. Post match was cool, not huge on Harris getting involved but as long as he’s not in the match then I can enjoy the story as it progresses. Really feels like PCO will turn and get away from Honor No More but we know how I like to miss the obvious with these storylines so maybe not.

Post match: Honor No More attack The Good Brothers and James Storm after the match. Chris Harris hits the ring to make the save and Honor No More suddenly stop attacking they stare down Chris and tell him to go back to the nursing home. Heath comes out to even the odds and he has two pipes, he hands one to Harris and they beat down Honor No More with the pipes. They sent PCO in to get beat down first before they all attacked and got dropped. Taven gets left alone in the ring, he tries to leave but runs into a last call super kick from James Storm. He yells out the first part of his catch phrase as the crowd finishes it.

– The Good Brothers, Heath and America’s Most Wanted are backstage hyped up over dominating the brawl. They said they were down one man but they’re looking at the fourth man in Heath, Harris says he’s the fifth man and everyone is excited except Storm. He says no. Harris cuts a promo saying he can’t move on until he finishes this with them. Storm finally accepts it. Took me five minutes to eat my words and Harris to join the match. It’s fun for nastalgia I’ll give them that. Like Storm I came around on it a bit after the promo.

Alex Zayne vs. Ace Austin

Zayne is a fun guy to watch he has a funny mustache now. Ace has grown on me over my time watching Impact. Interesting to see him with Bey as both are no Bullet Club after their history. I actually like them as a duo and this is a sensible way to do it so I dig it. Remember Madman Fulton. Ace finally gets this one started catching Zayne off guard with kicks to the face. He lifts Zayne up looking for an irish whip to the corner but Zayne counters and hits a cool rana like move. Ace in the corner Zayne charges but is shoved away, he catches Ace on the middle ropes with a rana from the middle rope sending Ace to the outside as we go to commercial.

Ace has control and has Zayne locked in a submission as we see a replay of Zayne being sent into the ring post during commercial. Plenty of ring post spots tonight. Ace with a chop to Zayne on the ropes, irish whip Zayne counters, Ace with a kick to the midsection, They exchange reversals, Zayne with a series of strikes then a clothesline to Ace. Zayne with forearms and a back elbow to the face. Zayne with a rolling leg drop to the back of Ace’s head and he covers for two. Ace counters a submission before Zayne hits Ace with the baja blast, a gutwrench flipping slam is how i’d describe it maybe. Zayne up top looking for the CINNAMON TWIST as a former employee of Taco Bell in my teenage years I can’t help but cringe at these names. Zayne attempts the TACO DRIVER but it’s blocked by Ace. Ace with a running clothesline in the corner and follows up with a series of forearms to the chest, he lifts Zayne up top and nails him with an enziguri then a rana but Zayne attempts to land on his feet it’s not the best, Ace with a double springboard turn around kick, Ace goes for the fold but Zayne lifts him up for a knee and we get a this is awesome chant. Strongly agree. They both finally get up at eight, Zayne sends Ace cowering to the outside, Zayne calls for a dive but Bey blocks it. Zayne with a middle rope moonsault called the MOONSAUCE onto Bey and Austin. This is fantastic. Zayne sends Ace back inside but Bey grabs his foot and stops him as the referee is distract. Ace hits the fold and it looked so damn nasty and cool. Ace covers for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: That was an awesome singles match, I imagine this might be why we had to go right to the singles match early on as this was a bit longer than I expected but they got to have a great match that im sure is similar to the one they had in the BOSJ. I hope this storyline goes on for a bit because Zayne is so good and Bey and Ace are a solid duo.

Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

Kaz and Sabin have some history, this match was set up when they tried to have a singles match a few weeks ago that was interrupted. They mention this is Brian Hebners final match as a referee. Kaz with an armdrag into a headlock, they exchange holds before getting to their feet and facing off. So cool to watch this match after the X-Division match, this match happened nearly 20 years ago with them named as the battle of the futures, they’re now later in their career and wrestling after two new guys who are newer to the division. Neither guy can gain an upper hand so the separate. Shelley gets on the apron to whisper to Sabin before Hebner tells him to get out of here. Kaz with a roll up for two, Sabin with a roll up of his own for two and nearly steals it early. Kaz runs into a dropkick to the knee from Sabin. Sabin with a victory roll driver but doesnt cover instead sending Kaz’s knee into the canvas. Sabin lifts Kaz up and hits him with a dragonscrew. Sabin locks in a figure four and Kaz fights for the bottom rope forcing a break. Kaz on the apron, Sabin looks to send him off but Kaz leaps up with a legdrop to the back of Sabin’s neck. Kaz with a leaping roll up into the ring for two. Kaz with a series of strikes and a clothesline to Sabin. They both look like they’re having a blast. It must be nice for Kaz to work with someone he’s so familiar with rather than some rookie on Dark. Kaz with a running neckbreaker to Sabin and covers for two. Kaz selling the leg slightly. The fans are behind this one too. Kaz with a fisherman suplex and bridges for a two count. Kaz put his knee into the spine as he stretches Sabin trying to force a submission. Kaz rolls Sabin into a pinning predicament for a two count. Kaz with a running crossbody to Sabin. Kaz backs Sabin into the corner he sends Sabin into the opposing corner and counters into a roll up for two. Kaz sent to the outside Sabin sets him up looks for a running kick but Kaz catches him and sends him face first into the apron. Kaz with the wave of the future into the ring post as Hebner heads out to check on Sabin, Shelley comes over to check on him. Hebner yells at Kaz as we go to commercial.

Back from break Kaz has a headlock locked in on Sabin but he counters out and lays into Kaz with flying forearms and a backbody drop. Sabin with a running forearm in the corner but Kaz counters. Sabin with a tope to Kaz on the outside. Back on the inside Kaz with a diving crossbody to Sabin and gets a two count for his efforts. Sabin looks for the cradleshock but Kaz counters, Kaz with a rollup and nearly steal it. Kaz with a scoop slam and a springboard legdrop that barely connects. He covers for a two count. Sabin goes for another tope but Kaz blocks it with a forearm and follows with a springboard DDT onto Sabin and covers for a two count. Kaz sets Sabin up top but Kaz sends him off, Sabin dives but Kaz moves, Sabin rolls through, he goes for a tornado DDT but Kaz counters into a northern lights suplex and cover for two again. Kaz attempts a dive to the outside but jumps right into a superkick from Sabin, Sabin with a tornado DDT on the floor. The referee begins his count as Sabin sends Kaz back into the ring, he sets up a springboard but Kaz counters and launches him into the ring for a cutter and covers for a close two count. Kaz yells at Sabin and says he’s here to win you son of a bitch. Kaz looks to lift Sabin up but he counters into the cradleshock, he covers and somehow Kaz kicks out at the very last second. Sabin heads up top but Kaz breaks it up and sends Sabin groin first into the top turn buckle. Kaz goes for a superplex and it connects, Sabin catches his legs and goes for a pin, Kaz manages to kick out at two. Thank goodness. They’re slow to their feet and begin exchanging forearms before they even stand up. They beat each other back down to their knees, then back to their feet they separate, Sabin with a superkick, Kaz with a running kick, Sabin with a running kick, Kaz goes for a clothesline but Kaz with a suplex Sabin no sells into a clothesline and then cradleshock for the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: A very enjoyable main event, to some this will be a straight up nearly five star banger. It was fun and good but just lacked something to me. Kaz and Sabin are both great so you should expect a great match and they delivered that here. A solid main event even if it doesn’t further much and instead seemingly closes out Kaz’s recent return to Impact it’s been fun.