Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.28.22  

We’re back for another exciting episode of Impact. Last week’s episode was full of intriguing action and closed with quite the brawl. Kushida made the save for the MCMG as VBD attacked them post their #1 contenders main event. There’s sure to be plenty of intriguing fall out tonight.

– We get a recap of the events from last weeks show including the surprising appearance of Kushida as he showed up to save The MCMG from Doering & Deaner.

Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin

Ace has inherited the beef The Bullet Club has with Honor No More and will square off with the HNM leader Eddie Edwards. Hard hitting back and forth affair to kick this one off and Eddie takes control as he utilizes his slight size advantage to gain the momentum. Eddie looking for a backpack stunner out of the corner but Ace counters into a victory roll for two. Ace ducks a clothesline, Eddie with a go behind looking for a suplex but Ace counters with a back elbow. Ace fights back with a series of strikes and takes Eddie off his feet with a dropkick. Ace sends Eddie outside and nails a twisting moonsault onto Eddie on the outside. Ace with a near fall after a springboard legdrop to Eddie but its not enough. Eddie with the comeback has Ace set up in the corner and nails the backpack stunner. Ace with a double stomp to Eddie but Kenny King with the distraction to prevent the fold. Bey and King start jaw jacking outside, King on the apron after getting ejected but Ace drops him and Bey with a dive to King on the outside. King and Bey fight their way out of the ring area as the match continues. Ace runs right into a belly to belly into the turnbuckle in the corner as we go to our first break of the evening.

Back from break and Eddie has momentum but Ace is still fighting and the crowd’s loving this one. Ace to his feet and he exchanges with Eddie for a moment before sending him to the corner, Ace attempts a springboard kick but is taken out by a clothesline from Eddie instead. Ace on the other side and sends Eddie off him finally nailing the springboard kick and covers for a very close near fall. Ace screams at Eddie Edwards to get up. Ace attempts the fold but runs into a pop up powerbomb and follows with the tiger driver, he covers Ace and somehow he kicks out at two! Eddie with the Die hard to Ace and covers for the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This was a great opener, i’m not even a big fan of Ace or Eddie but it’s hard to deny how talented either man is when they give us matches like this. The ending sequence was great stuff and exactly how someone like Ace still looks strong even in defeat.

– Gia catches up with Heath and asks what his next move is with Honor No More. Heath runs down their attacks and explains what happens when you take out his partner. He promises to his every one of them with the wake up call.

– We see scenes of Josh Alexander going to make the save for the MCMG last week but he ran into Shera and they started brawling so he couldn’t make the save. I must’ve completely missed this last week, I forgot it happened or that’s why they’re recapping it. Either way it’s odd but at least we get explanation why Josh didn’t make the save.

– Josh talks to Gia backstage about his upcoming match with Shera and he says he has defeated big opponents before such as Joe Doering. Alex Shelley walks up and interrupts Josh, he tells Josh to do what he does best with Shera and comes out his match unscathed so Alex gets the best of him. Shelley wants no excuses when he wins the title. Again this isn’t home run stuff but it’s good and simple build as we go to a fun ‘dream match’ if you will.

Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid vs. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice

Trey did a DECENT job at his entrance this week. A solid 6/10 for timing. Which is way better than usual. We get a video package explaining the developments that lead to this match. Laredo Kid gets no entrance, meanwhile Swinger with a hilarious entrance as Zicky wheels him to the ring. I can’t stand these guys but they’re funny. Trey with control of this one early. Zicky with an Eddie Guerrero taunt to show his experience with Lucha wrestling. Kid sends Dice to the outside and he regroups with Zicky as Trey and Kid attempt a dive. Zicky and Swinger move just before they dive stopping Trey and Kid in their tracks. Swinger and Dice put on some weird masks thinking this makes them twins who can swap in and out however they please. It isn’t successful as Trey and Laredo Kid maintain control sending Zicky outside and Trey dropping him with a dive. Swinger to the other side and gets involved allowing Zicky to take control with a clothesline. Swinger tags in drops an elbow on Trey and covers for a two count. Zicky and Laredo Kid tag in, Zicky maintains control as the referee has his back turned but it’s short lived as Kid hits a frog splash on Zicky for the victory.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was definitely entertaining and wasn’t too long so it’s hard to find anything to nitpick. If you didn’t find the comedy funny then you might not be as into it but I cracked up a bit so I enjoyed it.

– We see a clip of Gujar picking up a win over Vincent earlier in the night courtesy of help from Heath. Gujar is backstage with Brian Meyers and Meyers tries to talk himself out of the match which prompts Crazzy Steve to pop up and offers a match with Black Taurus. Meyers tries to talk out of it saying D’Amore makes the match so D’Amore casually walks through and approves the match. Meyers is bummed but he tells Gujar “see im a fighting champion”.

Jada Stone vs. Tiffany Nieves

We have Tasha Steelz on commentary for this one as she’s looking for someone to compete in the flavor division. Nieves with a scoop slam and cover for two. Tasha tells us these are two of OVW’s best getting a chance to appear on Impact. Stone ducks a clothesline and tries to bend back into a rana but it’s blocked by Nieves but Stone fights back with a series of kicks. Stone to the top and hits a sweet split legged moonsault but Nieves moves out of the way. Jada with a dive into the corner but Nieves moves. Tiffany with a DDT and covers Stone, Nieves uses the ropes to pick up the victory.

Rating: **

Review: This was really short and didn’t do a whole lot for me it felt like they cut a portion of the match out and went right to the finish.

Post match: Killer Kelly comes out and beats down Nieves choking her out sending a message to Tasha and the rest of the women’s division. She then continues her attack on Stone before laying her out as well. Tom tells us that the knockouts division will change forever. I’m not convinced but we will see.

– Eric Young is in a spooky hallway talking to Doering and Deaner, they tell him not to worry they’ll take out Kushida, he tells them to focus on taking out the MCMG first then Kushida.

– They show a really cool promo of Scott D’Amore, Kushida, Jimmy Jacobs, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, Johnny Gargano and many more speaking on Alex Shelley. They talk about his path in wrestling and the potential of him becoming Impact World Champion. Interesting to see Gargano on Impact even if it’s by way of Cameo.

Shera vs. Josh Alexander

Josh had a run in with Shera and Raj last week, Josh tells us this was shared via Impact social media hence why I had no recollection of it. That’s good to know at least. The strength of Shera is apparent early as Josh attempts an armdrag and Shera blocks it easily but Josh locks in a stretch for a moment until Shera breaks free and tosses Josh across the ring. Josh attempts to clothesline Shera out of the ring but Shera tries to block it, finally Josh finishes the clothesline sending Shera to the outside and he follows continue his offense on the outside. Shera fights back and sends Josh into the ring, Josh blocks Shera from getting into the ring and drops him to the apron, Josh with the running crossbody to the back of Shera takes him out. Raj gets involved and distracts Josh for a moment, Shera tries to fight back but Josh locks in an ankle lock and forces Shera to tap out.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Really nothing bad about this one but it was relatively short. I’m not sure if they went home early or what but it felt like there was some communication between Josh and the referee before it went to the close. I like Josh beating all of Impacts big men over the last few months. His booking had been solid.

– Gia asks Moose about his relationship with Steve Maclin but he insists multiple times that they have no relationship at all.

– Eddie is backstage with the rest of Honor No More, he tells them they need to go and take what they want. They walk up on Scott and ask what he will do about the issues with Heath, Scott says it’s their issue not his. Taven demands a championship opportunity for him and Taven, Scott asks where Bennett is as Maria comes in calling for help. Eddie asks Scott where Bennett is, Scott tells him that being leader comes with a lot of problems but he knows Eddie is up to the task and walks away. Scott still has his stupid headset but he has been killing it this week.

– Deonna and Chelsea are backstage and talk about Deonnas upcoming bachelorette party. Havok runs up and offers to party with them and promises she’s a great party guest. Taya and Rosemary come up and tell Havok she can’t party with them, Havok asks why not, she’s bummed because was going to make “BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS”. Taya is interested but Rosemary is not amused. Havok tells them to seriously invite her but Rosemary assures them they won’t be there.

– Raj refuses to leave and says he wants justice, the lights go out and Sami Callihan appears to deliver the cactus driver 97 to Raj before grabbing a mic. Sami tells Moose he doesn’t care if he’s aligned with Maclin because they both have a date with the death machine.

– Our Ric Flair moment of the week is the formation of Fortune until Jay Lethal interrupts and tells them they are not the horsemen. Classic greatness between Lethal and Flair. This is the moment everyone remembers and all the back and forth ‘wooo’ gif’s are from. Imagine this today.

– Gia is backstage with Mia Yim and asks her about her upcoming championship match. Mia gives respect to Jordynne Grace but promises to take her Knockouts championship. Gia’s interview is cut by technical difficulties and Hannifan talks up the match. We get more technical difficulties and a loss of video. The video returns and Scott D’Amore is running to find out what’s going on, Honor No More cut the trucks but fortunately one camera is still running. They demand D’Amore give them what they want as we go to commercial.

– Scott loses it and screams at Honor No More and he says they’ve gone too far. Bennett says he never wanted them there that’s why they never got a title shot that they deserve. Finally Scott makes another multiperson match and announces a 5 on 5 match, he says if they win they get a title shot but if they lose they disband forever similar to Team Canada’s history. Eddie tells him he can’t do that and promises they won’t lose as Honor No More finally walks off and we have the show back.

Rich Swann vs. Kushida

We are here for the big main event of the evening. The first time ever meeting between Kushida and Rich Swann. This is a neat first time ever match because both have been around so much you’d feel it could’ve happened before but no instead we’re getting a great first time ever bout. Nice grapple exchange early as neither man really takes control early. Hannifan with a solid run down of all of Kushida’s accolades including the mutual accolade of both men holding the WWE Cruiserweight title. This one picks up a bit of speed as both men attempt dropkicks but neither has taken the upper hand yet in this one. Kushida jumps into the arms of Swann and sets up a test of strength that makes Matt Rehwoldt chuckle a bit. Swann with a series of kipups and an armdrag to counter out of a wristlock from Kushida. Swann off the ropes and runs right into a palm strike from Kushida. Kushida with another before bouncing off the ropes and teasing a dive but springboarding back into the ring and taunting instead.

Back from commercial and Kushida has control locking Swann up in a unique submission before wrenching back on the arm of Rich Swann. Swann fights back regaining control and nailing Kushida with a chop in the corner. Kushida fights back and exchanges strikes with Swann until Swann drops Kushida with a back kick to the ribs. Swann and Kushida to the outside and they exchange chops until Swann backs Kushida against the ring post and attempts a chop but instead chops the ring post. Back in the ring and Swann regains control despite selling the injured hand wrenching back on Kushida with a chinlock. Swann lets go of the chinlock and both men attempt a crossbody at the same time, neither getting the better of the other so both just fall to the ground. Kushida with a kick to the side of Swann, Kushida with a running crossbody and then a pele kick to Swann. Kushida slams Swann into the mat shoulder first then transitions into an armbar. Swann tries to prevent it but Kushida locks it in. Swann counters into a pinfall attempt but Kushida breaks out back into the armbar but Swann gets to the ropes to force a rope break. Kushida with a dropkick to the injured arm, he and Swann exchange stiff strikes before Kushida drops him with a huge kick to the left arm and the crowd erupts in a ‘this is awesome’ chant. I’m inclined to agree. Swann to his feet he nails Kushida with a series of kicks then drops Kushida with a neck breaker. Swann with the kickback to Kushida and covers for two. Swann attempts a dive but Kushida moves, Swann rolls through, Kushida drops him with a dropkick and he’s fired up. Kushida sets up for it and attempts the hoverboard lock but Swann counters with a german suplex. Kushida up top but Swann hits him with a kick then a rana off the top ropes. Swann heads up top Kushida catches him with the handspring kick and heads up top. Kushida locks in the hoverboard lock up top and moonsaults into it on the mat. Swann is forced to tap out after nearly having his arm literally ripped off moments before.

Rating: ****

Review: Wow that was a lot of fun. The finish was wild. Kushida’s great and Swann is really good as well. This was a great main event to a solid episode of Impact.