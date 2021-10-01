Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.30.21  

Impact Wrestling

Date: September 30, 2021

Location: Skyway Studios, Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: D’Lo Brown, Matt Striker

We are three weeks away from Bound for Glory and things are heating up on Impact! Christopher Daniels just returned to save Josh Alexander and Christian from a post match beat down and now he’s set to face Madman Fulton. This will be Daniels first match in Impact in seven years. Recently Josh Alexander relinquished his X-Division championship to utilize Option C and challenge Christian for the Impact Wrestling championship. There are also two tournaments on the horizon, the Knockouts tournament set for Knockouts Knockdown next Saturday and the X Division Title Tournament qualifier set to begin tonight. Lets get to it!

Impact opens with a recap from last week’s episode running down the tension between Christian and Josh Alexander as well as the events following the main event.

We see Christopher Daniels arrive earlier in the day before getting right into our first match of the night.

X-Division BFG Title Match Qualifier

Trey Miguel vs Laredo Kid vs Alex Zayne

This is Alex Zayne’s Impact debut and sure to be a high flying return to the X-Division’s roots. Tre and Laredo start the match teaming up against Zayne but he quickly reverses out of the action. Zayne launches Kid into a powerbomb from Tre Miguel. Miguel and Zayne exchange some words. Laredo pops up and hits a double rana on Zayne and Miguel. Zayne hits his patented shooting star senton but only receives a one count due to a lackadaisical cover.

Tre hits a step up rana on Laredo and sends him to the outside. Miguel takes in the response from the crowd before hitting another rana to Laredo Kid on the apron sending both to the outside. Tre taunts after hitting his rana but is caught off guard from a moon sault from Zayne out of nowhere. Zayne tosses both men back into the ring.

He leaps over the back of Tre Miguel to drop Laredo with a drop kick. Tre catches Zayne in the corner and hits him with the cheeky nandos kick. Tre climbs to the top but gets caught by Laredo kid who goes for a superplex. Tre blocks it and drops Laredo kid on his face. Laredo kid gets to his feet and Zayne launches himself off the back off Laredo into Miguel in the corning. Miguel catches Zayne in an inverted stfu. Laredo Kid hits a 450 onto Miguel and Zayne to prevent the submission. Laredo covers Tre but only gets a two.

Zayne back on the offensive locks hands with Miguel and goes for a springboard but is caught by Laredo Kid who hits a springboard moonsault on Tre instead. Laredo follows this up trying to hit Zayne with a rana but he reverses it into a powerbomb on Laredo. We see Matthew Rehwoldt (FKA Aiden English) backstage observing the match paying special attention to Laredo Kid. Tre Miguel to the top and hits the meteora on Laredo Kid and follows up with the pin to get the victory.

Result: Tre Miguel def. Laredo Kid & Alex Zayne

Review: This was an insane high flying match that was difficult to keep up with as everyone was giving their all. All three are superb picks for the x division and Tre has already been a standout so he was a solid choice to go on to BFG for the championship. It would be wonderful to see more of Laredo Kid and Zayne in Impact in the future as both add a lot of excitement to the X Division.

We go backstage and have a promo from Matthew Rehwoldt setting up a match with him and Laredo Kid.

We get an update on Sami Callihan who was attacked and taken to a medical facility earlier in the day. As a result of the attack W. Morrisey vs. Eddie Edwards will now be a streetfight with Moose banned from ringside.

Eddie Edwards cuts a promo on the current situation involving W Morrisey, Moose and Sami. Edwards tells Morrisey he’s gonna get whats coming to him in Impact wrestling. He calls impact the land of misfit toys and Edwards is the biggest misfit of them all. He says tonight their fight ends once and for all. He warns Moose that he’s coming for him next.

We run down the card for the rest of the night and hype up Knockouts Knockdown set to appear on pay per view in nine days on October 9th.

Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contendership

The Influence (Tenille Dashwood & Madison Rayne) vs Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

Both teams are looking to earn a championship shot against Decay. Ellering and Dashwood start off this match. The influence open the match taking a selfie pic credits to Kaleb with a K. Ellering and Grace mock Dashwood taking a selfie of their own pic credits to a member of the crowd. Ellering and Dashwood tie up to open the match. Dashwood with a dragontwist momentarily in control before ellering wrestles into position to take control of Dashwoods arm instead.

We continue with the chain wrestling before Dashwood gets tossed into the ropes, and slides outside the ring. She pulls Ellering out of the ring and Kaleb threatens to get involved. Grace makes her way over to prevent him from doing so and is caught off guard from Rayne. Rayne drops Grace as we go to commercial.

We come back from commercial with Rachel Ellering back in control. She drives Dashwood into the corner and tags in Jordynne Grace. Grace and Ellering with the quick tags and consistent tag team work. Grace tosses Ellering into Dashwood in the corner before delivering a splash of her own. Ellering with the cover and it’s a two count. Grade tags back in and goes for a roll up, Dashwood tosses her off into the ropes as Madison hits her with a surprise boot to the head. Dashwood goes for the cover and gets a two count.

Rayne tags in and goes for a pinfall of her own but only gets a one count. She tosses Grace into the corner and nails her with multiple shoulder blocks. Madison tags in Dashwood and tosses her into Grace in the corner. Grace drops to the ground as Dashwood hits a crossbody to her in the corner. Grace back on the offensive and manages to make the tag to Ellering. Ellering with a spinebuster and goes for the cover. Two count before going for the tag again. Grace back in and hits the corner splash on Rayne and goes for the cover. She gets a two count before Kaleb with the K makes the save putting her foot on the bottom rope.

Grace tags in Ellering who drops Rayne with a beautiful suplex goes for the cover and gets a two count as Dashwood breaks up the pin. Kaleb with a K distracts Jordynne outside who hits him with a right hand. The influence take advantage of Grace being distracted and hit Ellering with their finish for the three count.

Result: The Influence in def. Rachel Ellering and Jordynne Grace

Review: This was a solid tag match with both teams doing well. I enjoy the presence of Kaleb but I can understand how some may not love him getting involved so much. I think that Grace and Ellering are a superb team who work well to be a true tag team which can at times be missed in the tag team division. I see the purpose in The Influence winning but would love to see a title run for Ellering and Grace.

We go backstage to talk to Daniels who says he doesn’t need to knock on the forbidden door when you built the house. He says he’s here to handle business with Madman fulton. Josh Alexander greets Daniels and says he appreciates his assistance last week before being interrupted by Christian who blames Josh for needing help last week in the first place. Daniels tells them both that he’s happy to help but he’s not here to be buddies with everyone and maybe they’ll find out his intentions soon before walking off. Christian tells Josh he made the save because he doesn’t want any excuses at the pay per view. He tells Josh if he wants to be champion he’s gonna have to start acting like it before walking off.

We get a vignette from Brian Meyers who critiques his trainees. He calls Zicky disgusting and makes fun of all of them except VSK. He gives VSK credit for completing his workout quick. They say there are fears that he’s playing favorites with VSK, he says if they want to continue sitting under the learning tree they need to be more like VSK. He says if they want to stay under the learning tree they better take notes as a roster cut is coming. Sam Beal doesn’t realize that he is also up for a roster cut. These guys are all entertaining and hopefully we can see a bit more of them in ring soon.

The good Brothers are discussing all the cool things they’ve been doing including BEATIN UP JON MOXLEY. Gallows says they’ve been spending time watching Impact on YouTube. Gallows asks Karl what he thinks of a number of wrestlers including Rich Swann. Beat ‘im. The Bullet Club. FinnJuice Beat ’em. They say FinnJuice will face off with The Bullet Club in a number one contenders match for a title match with the Good Brothers at Bound for Glory.

Deonna Purazzo goes to the farm to find Mickie James herself. She finds Mickie working in the barn and we get some scary music before the two strat brawling in the barn. Mickie takes the upper hand tossing Deonna into a wall. Deonna grabs a bucket and smashes it over the head of Mickie. She then dumbs a wheelbarrow full of hay on Mickie. Deonna goes to lock Mickie in the barn before Mickie hits her with a bucket of her own. Mickie screams “YOU WANNA COME TO MY HOUSE” as she fights back. Mickie grabs a fan like an electrical one but is unable to use it as a weapon as shes dropped by Deonna. Deonna says she’ll “F’in kill mickie” and tries to hit her with a pitchfork. Mickie dodges the pitchfork and drops Deonna with a bucket. Mickie asks Deonna if she wants to see Hardcore country. She smashes her head off a larger bucket then goes to hit her with it again before getting kicked in the stomach. Deonna takes the upper hand trying to choke Mickie out on the post for the horses. Mickie uses a hose and sprays water at Deonna to get her off. Deonna tells Mickie she hates her before trying to drown her. Someone screams and asks whats going on over there so Deonna stops trying to kill Mickie and just talks violently to her. This was really cool and I feel like it should’ve had more anticipation for an exciting cinematic moment like this.

FinnJuice are backstage and aren’t happy about Bullet Club using their numbers against them. They say that they’ve finally found their plus one to help fight the Bullet Club and Chris Sabin walks up. Sabin says he thinks it’s Bullet Club beatin time and next week they’ll handle their issues with the Bullet Club.

Singles Match

Madman Fulton vs. Christopher Daniels

The Fallen Angel is back in Impact wrestling for the first time in over seven years and has his eyes set on one of Impacts larger athletes fiirst. Fulton initially on the offensive but Daniels quickly turns that around. Daniels bounces off the ropes and goes for a shoulder block but is dropped by Fulton quickly. Fulton lifted Daniels right up and hits a delayed suplex on Daniels holding him up long enough for the crowd to count to 15.

Daniels goes for a crossbody and is caught. Fulton goes for a bodyslam but Daniels shimmies out and drops Fulton to his knees. He hits him with a huge kick. Daniels tosses Fulton in the corner and drops him out of the ring with a clothesline. Daniels to the apron and hits an arabian moonsault on Fulton. He slides fulton back into the ring and goes for a springboard elbow. Daniels with the cover and gets a two count.

Daniels tosses Fulton into the corner and goes for the ten punches but is stopped at 8 with a chokeslam. Fulton then catches Daniels with a big boot and big splash. Fulton with the cover and gets a two count. He gets up and hits Daniels with two running headbutts on the ground. Fulton with another cover for a two count. He tosses Daniels into the corner and tries to lock in an elevated sleeper hold. He lets Daniels go and nails him with a diving cross body. Fulton with another two count. Commentary is confused and so am I.

Fulton tosses Daniels into the ropes and he reverses nailing Fulton with a huge jumping DDT. Both men are slow to their feet as Daniels nails Fulton with a flurry of forearms. He has fulton in the corner and nails him with a kick. Daniels hits Fulton with a broken STO and gets a two count for his effort. Fulton nails Daniels with a huge bodyslam for another two count. Fulton gets the refs attention as Ace Austin nails Daniels with some illegal blows from the outside. Josh Alexander feels the need to make the save and attacks Ace Austin. Fulton is distracted by the fighting and is nailed with an Angels wings. Fulton kicks out in ONE. Daniels is shocked but isn’t phased. He drops Fulton and goes for the BME. He hits it for the three count and the victory.

Result: Christopher Daniels def. Madman Fulton

Review: This was a really awesome match and Fulton looks great despite losing. I would like Josh to move on from Ace but I get needing to repay the favor from last week. Daniels still looks really good despite his age and while i’d rather they continue to build young stars like Fulton, I get that Daniels needed to win in his return match to Impact. Can’t underscore how good Fulton looked in this match despite losing.

Johnny Swinger is backstage he’s more nervous now than his northern ice tour with Van Hammer. Scott D’Amore is here and Swinger says he has a deal for him. He says don’t take Impact to Vegas and Swinger can keep his Casino. D’Amore says there’s nothing in that deal for him. Swinger says to think about it Daddy.

Ace and Fulton go backstage looking for D’Amore. He finds him and Ace says the inmates are running asylum around here. He says that Josh Alexander and Daniels keep getting involved in their business. D’Amore compliments Fulton for his work in the match with Daniels but says next week Josh will team with Christian to take on Ace and Fulton. He says they can handle their own problems and Ace seems pleased with this match up.

Violent by Design come to the ring and Eric Young says they had all the power and control before someone made a mistake. He says someone let the sickness back in. Someone let the sickness take control. He says that someone was Rhino. Young knows that Rhino knows he made a mistake. He know he understand he forced their hand. They had to leave him lying so he could see the truth and be his purest form. Now what Rhino has is a decision to make. He says he’s either with them or he walks away, and Rhino knows noone walks away. Eric says what’s it going to be Rhino and says he needs to make the right choice. The crowd chants for Rhino to walk away before he finally makes his way to the ring.

Rhino gets in the ring and Eric asks if he’s going to do the right thing. He says don’t listen to the crowd listen to him. Eric says his voice is the only thing that matters. He asks what’s it going to be, will Rhino do the right thing? Rhino is hesitant to decide but Eric insists he decides before forcing their hand again. He says don’t make them be violent again. Deaner and Doering surround Rhino. Eric Young says this is it, the cross roads he created, Rhino brought this on himself.

Eric repeats that you’re either with Violent by Design or you walk away and noone walks away. Before Rhino can decide HEATH is back! Heath is back and he’s looking pretty jacked. He drops Deaner with some stiff shots. He clotheslines Doering out of the ring and Eric dips before he can get caught up in this mess. Rhino still hasn’t given an answer and he’s staring down Heath. Heath opens his arms for a hug but Rhino just leaves. They play up Rhino being conflicted but i’m just pumped Heath is back.

Impact announces their new championship will be crowned by way of a single elimination tournament. They are now creating a digital media championship and will crown the champion with a tournament on YouTube and impact plus. This champion will be crowned in a six way championship match at Bound for Glory.

Next week we have these matches for the digital media tournament.

John Skyler vs. Ziggy Dice

Hernandez vs. Crazy Steve

And on Impact:

Heath will Address the crowd and Rhino

Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

The Bullet Club vs. FinnJuice & Chris Sabin

Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Christian Cage & Josh Alexander.

Street Fight Main Event

Eddie Edwards vs W. Morrissey

These two waste little time smashing each other with lefts and rights. Eddie bounces off the ropes and into a HUGE big boot from Morrisey. Edwards rolls out of the ring and grabs a trashcan lid from under the ring. He smashed Morrisey with the trashcan lid twice. Morrisey regains the offense and pulls the Garbage can from under the ring. He has a wet floor sign and smashes it over the head of Eddie Edwards. Morrisey tosses Eddie into the ropes but Eddie ducks and drops Morrisey out of the ring.

Eddie goes for a dive and gets SMASHED in the face with that wet floor sign yet again smashing it sending pieces into the crowd. Morrisey tries to attack Eddie but is once again dumped outside. This time Eddie successfully hits the dive outside onto Morrisey. Eddie takes a fans replica TNA championship and nails Morrisey with that. Eddie brings out a table from under the ring. Eddie sets the table up vertically on the side of the ring and smashes Morrisey face first into it. Morrisey regains the offense by smashing Eddie face first into the ring steps.

Morrisey sets the stairs on their side before smashing Eddie with a sheet tray. Morrisey smashes Eddie face first into the ring steps. Morrisey tries to suplex Eddie onto the stairs but he reverses. Morrisey runs at Eddie but is hit with a drop toe hold face first into the steps as we go to break.

We are back and Morrisey is filling the ring with weapons. We get a recap from the break and see Morrisey drop Eddie with a chokeslam onto the steps outside. Morrisey has Eddie in the corner and drops him with a big splash. Morrisey lays Eddie out with a number of shots to the head with the trashcan lid. Morrisey goes for another corner splash but Eddie moves. Eddie goes for the blue thunder bomb but Morrisey blocks the attempt. Eddie nails Morrisey with a flurry of Trashcan shots himself. He nails Morrisey with a blue thunder bomb right onto the trashcan. Morrisey screams out in pain but Eddie is too tired to make a cover.

Eddie checks under the ring and pulls out a barbwire covered chair. He swings for Morrisey who moves out of the way. Eddie turns around and is immediately dropped by a Morrisey big boot. Morrisey now has a chair of his own but for some reason doesn’t want the barbed wire chair. He sets a chair on Eddie before grabbing another regular chair and smashing them onto the stomach of Eddie. Morrisey sets Eddie up on the top rope. He sets up four chairs near the corner and smashes Eddie with another sheet tray shot. Morrisey is looking to superplex Eddie into the chairs but Alisha Edwards makes the save. She blasts Morrisey with a kendo stick to distract him.

Edwards drops down and powerbombs Morrisey onto the set of chairs. He goes for a cover but Morrisey kicks out at one. Eddie uses the Kendo Stick on Morrisey dropping him. Eddie in the corner and calls for the Boston Knee Party. Alisha stops him and says wait. She grabs the barbwire chair and holds it up in front of Morrisey’s head. Eddie hits the Boston Knee Party on Morrisey with the barbwire covered chair. He goes for the cover and gets the victory.

Result: Eddie Edwards def. W Morrisey

Review: This was a fun match and I can live with Edwards winning by way of interference. I also don’t mind the loss so much based on the post match beatdown and this furthering the current storyline. Morrisey is jacked and stands out on the Impact roster as a star so this feud has been good for him. Eddie Edwards shines especially in these specialty matches.

Post Match: Moose hits the ring before anyone can celebrate. Alisha tries to fight him off but she’s no match for the man that is Moose. Moose drops Edwards and spears him through the table set up in the corner. Alisha enters the ring and checks on her husband. Moose and Morrisey were planning to leave but they have their eyes set on Alisha. Morrisey holds Alisha back while Moose continues the assault on Eddie Edwards. Moose wraps the chair around Eddies neck and tosses him throat first into the ring post outside the ring. Moose tells Eddie “I Told you I Was different” and crashes Eddie two more time with a chair while his neck is still wrapped with another chair. Morrisey finally lets Alisha go so she can go check on Eddie.

Moose and Morrisey leave as D-Lo plays up the potential for Eddie to be severely injured.