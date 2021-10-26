Cesaro on How He Found Out He’d be Teaming With Tyson Kidd

– During an interview with the Into the Danger Zone podcast with Chris Denker, WWE Superstar Cesaro discussed finding out he’d be teaming up with Tyson Kidd in WWE. They became a team during a gauntlet match on a December 2014 episode of Raw. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It was literally the first match we had. We literally found out on Twitter that day we were going to be in a tag gauntlet and it was New Day’s first match. I could be wrong, but they were on Raw and then debuted on SmackDown and we wrestled them as well. A lot of New Day history. We found out we were going to be in this tag gauntlet on Raw and we didn’t really talk a lot before the match. In the match, it was just clicked immediately. We teamed for exactly six months to the day. That was it. Six months to the day. People don’t believe it. We had a bunch of incredible matches with New Day and Usos and everybody. It was a lot of fun and it just clicked. We were riding together, working out together, had the same Chipotle and Starbucks order. It was fantastic.”

Cesaro and Kidd later won the WWE tag team titles from The Usos at Fastlane 2015 in February of that year. They held the titles for 63 days.