Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland Added To WWE Day 1

WWE has announced a match for the Day 1 PPV Kickoff show, with Cesaro and Ricochet teaming up against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The event happens this Saturday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

* WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits

* Edge vs. The Miz

* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

* Kickoff Show Match: Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Cesaro and Ricochet will bring the thunder and lightning into tag team combat against the brutish duo from the United Kingdom, Sheamus and Ridge Holland, on the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show.

Tensions have been brewing between all of these competitors in recent weeks, as Holland picked up a huge one-on-one victory over The Swiss Cyborg with help from Sheamus two weeks ago on SmackDown. Things escalated further during the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match on Christmas Eve, when this time, Holland helped The Celtic Warrior earn a victory of his own over Cesaro. When Holland attempted to help Sheamus again in the next part of the gauntlet, this time against Ricochet, the plan was neutralized by Cesaro and The Celtic Warrior wound up eliminated from the matchup.

Ricochet ended up on the receiving end of a post-match Brogue Kick by Sheamus, which didn’t seem to slow him down until the final match of the gauntlet when he came up short against Sami Zayn. Now, he and Cesaro are out for some proper retribution against the powerful tandem from the U.K.

Which team will emerge victorious?

Find out on WWE Day 1 Kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, streaming live at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on Peacock, WWE Network, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Twitch.