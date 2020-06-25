wrestling / News
AEW News: NXT Alum Cezar Bononi Seen at AEW Dynamite, Tag Team Title Match Preview, Big Swole Trashes Britt Baker
– NXT alumnus Cezar Bononi in the audience for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Bononi, who was part of WWE’s April releases, can be seen in the below video:
.@thePenelopeFord gets in the face of your #AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru before they go face to face at #FyterFest!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/LSqroQqhwH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 25, 2020
– AEW has posted the preview of the upcoming AEW Tag Team title match at Fyter Fest online. You can see the video below:
– Big Swole found a new way to take Britt Baker out with the trash on Dynamite. Baker was in a plexiglass-protected area, so Swole grabbed the trash can and climbed up to dump it on Baker:
