AEW News: NXT Alum Cezar Bononi Seen at AEW Dynamite, Tag Team Title Match Preview, Big Swole Trashes Britt Baker

– NXT alumnus Cezar Bononi in the audience for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Bononi, who was part of WWE’s April releases, can be seen in the below video:

– AEW has posted the preview of the upcoming AEW Tag Team title match at Fyter Fest online. You can see the video below:

– Big Swole found a new way to take Britt Baker out with the trash on Dynamite. Baker was in a plexiglass-protected area, so Swole grabbed the trash can and climbed up to dump it on Baker: