UPDATED: Tino Sabbatelli, Cezar Bononi, Mars Wang, Taynara Conti All Released From NXT

UPDATED: Add three more NXT roster members to the list of released talent in Tino Sabbatelli, Cezar Bononi, and Mars Wang. PWInsider has confirmed that all three talents have been released as part of the week’s cuts.

Sabbatelli was signed to WWE in October 2014 and debuted in 2016 as a partner of Riddick Moss. He spent a lengthy amount of time away due to injuries until returning to the ring in January. He had yet to return to TV. Bonani signed in October of 2015, and he made his TV debut in 2017. Wang was a Chinese recruit who signed on in spring 2018.

The updated list of released talent is:

Tino Sabbatelli

Cezar Bononi

Mars Wang

Taynara Conti

Nick Ogarelli

Kendo Kashin (coach)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)

Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)

MJ Jenkins

Josiah Wiliams

Jerry Soto (announcer)

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger (writer)

Rusev

No Way Jose

Zack Ryder

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (referee)

Primo

Epico

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush

ORIGINAL: Another WWE cut has come in, with NXT’s Taynara Conti reportedly released. PWInsider reports that Conti was released today and that additional names are expected to come, but there’s no confirmation on who they might be.

Conti signed to NXT in 2017 and was in the first two Mae Young Classics. She had made sporadic appearances on NXT TV. WWE also released NXT’s Nick Ogarelli earlier today.

The updated list of released talent is:

Taynara Conti

Nick Ogarelli

Kendo Kashin (coach)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)

Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)

MJ Jenkins

Josiah Wiliams

Jerry Soto (announcer)

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger (writer)

Rusev

No Way Jose

Zack Ryder

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (referee)

Primo

Epico

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush