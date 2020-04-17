WWE Releases NXT Talent Nick Ogarelli

Nick Ogarelli (real name Nick Comoroto) announced on Twitter today that he was among the wrestlers released by WWE on Wednesday.

“It took a few days to post this but despite what happened I can still say I’m very thankful. This past year with the WWE has been a great time. I’d like to thank the coaches at the performance center for all the experience, knowledge and outlook I’ve gained and will continue to use throughout my career. I’d like to not say this as a goodbye as much as a see you later. Stay strong and stay safe world .”

Here is the updated list of WWE releases:

Nick Ogarelli

Kendo Kashin (coach)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)

Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)

MJ Jenkins

Josiah Wiliams

Jerry Soto (announcer)

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

Andrea Listenberger (writer)

Rusev

No Way Jose

Zack Ryder

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Rowan

Sarah Logan

Mike Chioda (referee)

Primo

Epico

Billy Kidman (producer)

Pat Buck (producer)

Shawn Daivari (producer)

Scott Armstrong (producer)

Sarah Stock (producer)

Heath Slater

Kurt Angle (producer)

Shane Helms (producer)

Dave Finlay (producer)

Lance Storm (producer)

Mike Rotunda (producer)

Aiden English

Eric Young

Drake Maverick

Curt Hawkins

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Lio Rush