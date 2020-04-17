wrestling / News
WWE Releases NXT Talent Nick Ogarelli
Nick Ogarelli (real name Nick Comoroto) announced on Twitter today that he was among the wrestlers released by WWE on Wednesday.
“It took a few days to post this but despite what happened I can still say I’m very thankful. This past year with the WWE has been a great time. I’d like to thank the coaches at the performance center for all the experience, knowledge and outlook I’ve gained and will continue to use throughout my career. I’d like to not say this as a goodbye as much as a see you later. Stay strong and stay safe world .”
— Nick Comoroto (@NComo1991) April 17, 2020
Here is the updated list of WWE releases:
Nick Ogarelli
Kendo Kashin (coach)
Serena Deeb (Performance Center coach)
Chris Guy (Performance Center coach)
MJ Jenkins
Josiah Wiliams
Jerry Soto (announcer)
Deonna Purrazzo
Aleksandar Jaksic
Andrea Listenberger (writer)
Rusev
No Way Jose
Zack Ryder
Maria Kanellis
Mike Kanellis
Rowan
Sarah Logan
Mike Chioda (referee)
Primo
Epico
Billy Kidman (producer)
Pat Buck (producer)
Shawn Daivari (producer)
Scott Armstrong (producer)
Sarah Stock (producer)
Heath Slater
Kurt Angle (producer)
Shane Helms (producer)
Dave Finlay (producer)
Lance Storm (producer)
Mike Rotunda (producer)
Aiden English
Eric Young
Drake Maverick
Curt Hawkins
Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows
EC3
Lio Rush
