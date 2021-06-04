Cezar Bononi Closes GoFundMe For Wife’s Leukemia Battle, Note On Donations Received

It had been reported previously that Cezar Bononi’s wife Camila is battling leukemia and has been getting chemotherapy treatment. Her sister donated bone marrow for a transplant that happened on April 10. Camila was diagnosed while pregnant last year but gave birth to a baby boy in December. Without the transplant, it was likely the cancer would return and Brazil’s health care is currently being hit hard by people hospitalized for COVID.

Since that time, Bononi had started a GoFundMe to help with the costs of care, but ended it on May 31, thanking those who helped out.

He wrote: “We can’t thank you enough for your generous donation to Camila. It means so much to us and it’s truly going to help her recovery and to cover our expenses for the upcoming months. We are completely overwhelmed at the love, support and prayers that have been coming. Thank you all so very much from the bottom of our hearts for your kind and generous donations. We are ending this fundraiser today (May, 31st). Please keep the prayers coming. If you’d like to follow along on her journey, Camila is posting updates on Instagram @camibononi With Love, Bononi’s family.”

The GoFundMe ended with a total of $25,010. The top donation came from AEW President Tony Khan ($10,000). Other notable donations came from Chris Jericho ($1,500), Cody Rhodes ($1,000), Lance Archer ($300) and Matt Cardona ($300). There were other donations from wrestling but the names were withheld.