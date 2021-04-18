Cezar Bononi Shares Update on His Wife’s Leukemia Treatment

– Last month, AEW talent Cezar Bononi revealed that his wife is being treated for leukemia and asked for help for bone marrow donation. Bononi shared an update today that his wife, Camila, is doing better and recovering after recent treatments of chemotherapy. He stated the following:

“Another update! Last coupe weeks was a little bit rough because the side effects of the chemo, but Camila is recovering good. Her sister is covid clear, tested negative yesterday and will be here on Monday. Transplant is scheduled for April 10th, so we can celebrate mother’s day.”

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Cezar Bononi and his wife.