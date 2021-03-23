Cezar Bononi Asks For Help With Wife’s Leukemia Treatment

AEW star Cezar Bononi is set to square off with John Skyler on tonight’s edition of AEW Dark, but he’s currently dealing with a much more serious matter outside of the ring.

Bononi took to Twitter to ask for help with his wife’s treatment for Leukemia, noting that while his sister-in-law is a match donor, Brazil’s health system is overloaded to the point of not being able to withdraw the bone marrow and send it to the United States before April 27.

Additionally, he mentioned that the family had applied for an emergency visa but were denied the request.

“I usually don’t do this, but desperate times needs desperate actions,” Bononi wrote. “My sister-in-law is a match donor for my wife’s Leukemia treatment, without a bone marrow transplant there is 80% chance of this disease coming back. Brazil’s health system is overloaded because of covid and they are not able to withdraw her bone marrow and send it here before April 27th. The doctors said that my wife needs a transplant on the 1st of April. We applied for a emergency visa and they did not accepted a request for interview. We tried to call the US Embassy in Brazil but they said that they cannot help. If somebody, somehow can help, my family will truly appreciate it. God bless you all.”

NXT superstar Drake Maverick replied to Bononi’s tweet, seemingly indicating that he could potentially help with the matter.