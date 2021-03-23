wrestling / News

Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Brian Cage Defends FTW Title Against Brandon Cutler

March 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Brian Cage vs. Brandon Cutler

– A number of matches have been confirmed for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler
* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake
* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean
* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler
* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin
* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure
* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia
* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize
* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dark, Brian Cage, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading