Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Brian Cage Defends FTW Title Against Brandon Cutler

– A number of matches have been confirmed for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:

* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler

* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake

* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean

* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler

* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin

* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure

* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia

* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize

* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs

Tune in to @TheAEWDark to watch as I take on one half of TH2. High Flyer vs High Flyer. Martin vs Evans.🔥🔝✈️ pic.twitter.com/4lmI2lzF3c — Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1) March 23, 2021