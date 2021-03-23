wrestling / News
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Brian Cage Defends FTW Title Against Brandon Cutler
– A number of matches have been confirmed for tonight’s edition of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show will debut on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark:
* Brian Cage defends the FTW Title vs. Brandon Cutler
* Fuego del Sol vs. JD Drake
* Chaos Project vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
* QT Marshall vs. Shawn Dean
* Cezar Bononi vs. John Skyler
* Jack Evans vs. Dante Martin
* The Bunny vs. Jazmin Allure
* Ashley Vox vs. Alex Gracia
* Penelope Ford vs. Miranda Alize
* SCU vs. Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs
Tune in to @TheAEWDark to watch as I take on one half of TH2. High Flyer vs High Flyer. Martin vs Evans.🔥🔝✈️ pic.twitter.com/4lmI2lzF3c
— Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1) March 23, 2021
Tomorrow on #AEWDark 👀
😏😏😏🐇🐇🐇🔪🔪🔪🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/GIHNiC18MB
— The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) March 23, 2021
TOMORROW!
The path to our destiny has a huge obstacle, as two familiar veterans step up to #SCU!
The West Coast Wrecking Crew is talented, but their potential won’t stand in our way.
Watch #AEWDark Tuesday at 7/6c on https://t.co/cKJvtS1KC8 pic.twitter.com/r8hvKWWowI
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) March 22, 2021
Tonight on #AEWDark !! Tune in. pic.twitter.com/sgF0UtX5LJ
— Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) March 23, 2021
#AewDark tomorrow!!! pic.twitter.com/jXLZ8PxNRH
— Cezar Bononi (@CezarBononi_) March 22, 2021