WWE News: Chad Gable Reacts to Tag Title Match Controversy, US Title Tournament Match Highlights, Karl Malone Ringside at SD

– Chad Gable posted to Twitter reacting to the controversy at the end of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match on tonight’s episode. Gable and Shelton Benjamin were named the winners and new champions before a second referee came out and used replay to show that the legal man wasn’t pinned. The Usos ultimately retained, leading Gable to post:

What a joke. — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 3, 2018

– Here are highlights from Xavier Woods vs. Aiden English in a United States Championship tournament first-round match. Woods defeated Gable and will face Jinder Mahal in the second round/semifinals:

– Karl Malone was ringside at tonight’s Smackdown in Orlando. WWE posted a GIF of Malone at ringside, as you can see below: