Chad Gable on Tomorrow’s Gauntlet: ‘This Match Just Means More’

– Ahead of tomorrow’s Gauntlet Match on WWE Raw, Chad Gable released a new vignette on what’s at stake for him and how he’s seeking to rewrite history with a win. Gable is looking to get another shot at Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40. Gable says in the new video:

“I’ve been running the gauntlet in my own head since that match with Gunther last September. Trust me, the only tears you ever want to wipe off your child’s face are tears of joy. But if I want that chance, a new gauntlet stands in front of me. My path to heaven runs straight through a gauntlet of hell – a gauntlet filled with demons from my past that I’m going to have to overcome this time. In order to earn my date with destiny. My date with redemption. It’s a rare chance to rewrite history. We don’t get those every day, so I intend to claim it and become a beacon of perseverance that my fans and my family can be proud of. So I will endure because for Chad Gable, this match just means more.”

Gable also wrote in the caption for the social media post, “Monday’s gauntlet match has implications larger than could possibly be put into words, but I created this piece to do my best to convey what this opportunity means to me above and beyond just Wrestlemania. I’ll see you Monday night. Thank you. And enjoy…Gable”

Tomorrow’s Gauntlet Match will feature Chad Gable, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh. The winner will go on to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 40. The Gauntlet Match goes down tomorrow at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Monday Night Raw. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.