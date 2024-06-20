Chael Sonnen Reveals Steve Austin Helped Him With His Jon Jones Promos

In an interview with FLAGRANT (via Fightful), Chael Sonnen spoke about taking inspiration from wrestlers for his MMA promos, specifically Stone Cold Steve Austin. He also noted that Austin helped him with some of his promos against Jon Jones.

He said: “I would definitely ask myself, ‘What would Stone Cold?’ in this situation. I would sometimes even call Stone Cold and say, ‘In this situation, how would you handle this? Your character. How would that happen?’ He gave me a couple of promos for Jon Jones. It was more ideas. I ended up not even using it. I called him, he answered the phone, and I was like, ‘this guy is a lot younger and bigger.’ He says, ‘I’m driving down the road right now. Two lane road with a yellow stripe down the middle. It reminds me of Jon Jones. That yellow stripe down his back.’ He starts cutting a promo, but it’s what is actually happening. It was more to turn my brain as to what a promo was and what people wanted to hear.“