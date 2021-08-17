Championship Wrestling from Atlanta Sets First Talents For Debut TV Taping

Championship Wrestling from Atlanta has its debut taping early next month, and the first talents have been announced. The company has announced Chris Dickinson, The Awakening, The Bodega, Suge D, Dani Jordan, and AC Mack for the taping, which will take place on September 2nd at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

Tickets for the event are now on sale at Ticketmaster here, with the show set to air Saturday nights on Peachtree TV.