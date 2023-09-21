Channing Thomas Comments On His AEW Dark Experiences, Recalls Matt Hardy Giving Him Advice

Channing Thomas made some appearances on AEW Dark, and he recently looked back at the experience in a new interview. The indie star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his time on AEW Dark: “I love doing stuff like that. I love seeing how the pudding is made, how the food is made. The inner workings of the machine, behind the scenes. It’s always so awe-inspiring to see how many hands and different people…you see your TV stars, and you know those guys are there, but you forget how many people are running around to make sure the ship goes. It’s always so awe-inspiring to watch. I got thrown in the fire and got to wrestle a lot of different people there. It’s always cool wrestling people you grew up watching too, wrestling Matt Hardy.”

On if he got advice from anyone in AEW: “I can’t remember if I got any that day, but I did get some from Matt Hardy when we were working on the independents. It was ‘stick to your basic fundamental stuff’ because that’s the most important stuff. Have that framework set and build on that framework. I’ve always tried to stay true to that, even before he said that, but hearing it from a guy that has made so much money in our industry really puts it home how important it is.”