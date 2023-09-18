Channing Thomas Recalls Facing Jon Moxley At NEW Wrestlefest, If They Spoke Before Match

Channing Thomas faced Jon Moxley at NEW Wrestlefest XXVI last year, and he recently spoke about the experience. Thomas spoke with https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/exclusives/channing-thomas-industry-needs-more-leaders-jon-moxley target=new>Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and you can see a couple highlights below:

On facing Moxley: “I wrestled Jon Moxley and I was like, ‘wow, that was a different level.’ When I wrestled him, I believe he had just come out of alcohol rehab the week before. His first match was Ethan Page on a live Rampage, and the next night he wrestled me, and the following night he wrestled Homicide for GCW. You look at a guy like that, a guy that’s given his body, his life, to the independents, and that’s really where he found himself on the independents. He goes and works for WWE, which is awesome and fantastic, but he’s a guy who understands how important the independents are to wrestling. You look back when he showed up at a random AAW match in Chicago in a barbed wire massacre. He’s one of those guys that loves wrestling and you can tell he loves wrestling. The industry needs more leaders like that.”

On if he spoke to Moxley before the match:,/b> “He’s an extremely private guy. We talked twice, he’s very to the point. Not a lot of face time with him, but as a fellow person who kind of wants to be alone sometimes, I respect that. He wasn’t advertised for the show, he was a big surprise. Him just being there is incredible and speaks volumes to how he feels about independent wrestling as a whole.”