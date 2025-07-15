Charles Robinson Shares X-Ray of Rib Injury, Thanks Goldberg

– Veteran wrestling referee Charles Robinson shared a photo of an X-ray yesterday on his Instagram account, noting a rib injury after being on the receiving end of an inadvertent spear from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at last weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Robinson jokingly thanked the WWE Hall of Famer, who lost his retirement match to Gunther in the main event of last Saturday’s show.

Robinson wrote in the caption, “Thanks @goldberg95! Never fear…I am ALL MAN and I can’t be kept down! I will return for @wwe #smackdown next week in #SanAntonio! #wrestling #nofear” You can view his photo and message below.

Gunther defeated Goldberg in the main event via submission in Goldberg’s last career match. Earlier in the match, Goldberg accidentally laid out the 61-year-old Charles Robinson after hitting him with the spear.