Goldberg Loses Final Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, GUNTHER Retains

Goldberg wrestled his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event but was unable to defeat World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. GUNTHER worked on the knee through the match, but at one point, Goldberg went for the spear. Unfortunately, he collided with referee Charles Robinson. The champion removed the knee brace and attacked Goldberg with it, then shoved his son Gage. Goldberg got back up and hit the spear and jackhammer, but couldn’t cover due to the damage of his knee. GUNTHER then got the sleeper and won the match.

GUNTHER is in his second reign as the World Heavyweight champion. He has held it for 33 days after winning it on June 9.

After the match, Goldberg was allowed to speak, but the show ended less than a minute into his farewell speech.

The Ring General stands tall. 😤 Gunther is still the World Heavyweight Champion! #AndStill #SNME pic.twitter.com/2EFeGVBeX4 — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025