Goldberg Loses Final Match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, GUNTHER Retains
Goldberg wrestled his final match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event but was unable to defeat World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. GUNTHER worked on the knee through the match, but at one point, Goldberg went for the spear. Unfortunately, he collided with referee Charles Robinson. The champion removed the knee brace and attacked Goldberg with it, then shoved his son Gage. Goldberg got back up and hit the spear and jackhammer, but couldn’t cover due to the damage of his knee. GUNTHER then got the sleeper and won the match.
GUNTHER is in his second reign as the World Heavyweight champion. He has held it for 33 days after winning it on June 9.
After the match, Goldberg was allowed to speak, but the show ended less than a minute into his farewell speech.
FOR ONE FINAL TIME.
GOLDBERG. @nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/LY8DmLiYtb
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
Absolutely nailed it, @LilianGarcia 👏👏👏@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/rNsjtElGW7
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
.@Goldberg just went through the barricade!! 😱@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/36GH04NdjX
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
.@Goldberg just accidentally speared the ref, Charles Robinson! 😲@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/dmMI93qoQI
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
SPEAR!
JACKHAMMER!!
THIS IS MADNESS!!!@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/VE7RMY8kiR
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
GOLDBERG IS OUT!
GUNTHER WINS!!@nbc | @peacock pic.twitter.com/2uUfdFnUaE
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
The Ring General stands tall. 😤
Gunther is still the World Heavyweight Champion! #AndStill #SNME pic.twitter.com/2EFeGVBeX4
— WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025
Part of Goldberg's retirement speech before the feed got cut off#SNME pic.twitter.com/nQN3KjvcFe
— WWE & AEW Rumors (@WWEAEWRumors) July 13, 2025
