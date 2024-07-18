wrestling / News
Charlette Renegade Reportedly Backstage at Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
July 18, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Charlette Renegade, who has been out of action due to an undisclosed injury, was backstage at AEW Dynamite last night. She is currently going through the steps to get cleared for an in-ring return after missing the entirety of 2024. She has reportedly been trying to get cleared for a while now. She was backstage with her sister Robyn. The two have reportedly become close to Mercedes Mone.
