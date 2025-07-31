wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey vs. Dominic Garrini Official For Bloodsport XIV
Charlie Dempsey will battle Dominic Garrini at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV. Barnett announced on Wednesday that the WWE NXT star will face Garrini at the SummerSlam weekend show.
The show takes place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey and the updated lineup is:
* Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich
* Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai
* Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Dominic Garrini
* Slade vs. TBA
* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA
* Matt Mako vs. TBA
* Nick Comoroto vs. TBA
* Simon Gotch vs. TBA
* War Raiders in action
Catch-as-Catch-can takes on BJJ.
Both veterans of the show.
Both lethal in their skills.
Charlie Dempsey vs Dom Garrini at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIV.
Tickets availablehttps://t.co/8eWN1rdjPL pic.twitter.com/C04QIK63VX
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 30, 2025
