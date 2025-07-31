Charlie Dempsey vs. Dominic Garrini Official For Bloodsport XIV

Charlie Dempsey will battle Dominic Garrini at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV. Barnett announced on Wednesday that the WWE NXT star will face Garrini at the SummerSlam weekend show.

The show takes place on August 2nd in Rutherford, New Jersey and the updated lineup is:

* Nattie Neidhart vs. Masha Slamovich

* Jordan Blade vs. Janai Kai

* Pete Dunne vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Dominic Garrini

* Slade vs. TBA

* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA

* Matt Mako vs. TBA

* Nick Comoroto vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* War Raiders in action