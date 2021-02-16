Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss Confirmed For Punky Brewster Reboot On Peacock

As previously reported, D’Von Dudley mentioned last December that he was helping to produce the new Punky Brewster reboot on Peacock, with WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss both involved in the project.

Bleacher Report has confirmed that Flair and Bliss will indeed guest star on the upcoming series, with the site receiving on-set photos from the production of the show. While there are no details on their specific roles, Bleacher Report states that both women will appear in character on a WWE-themed episode for the series.

The new Punky Brewster series, which originally aired on NBC from 1984 to 1988, is set to debut on Peacock on Feb. 25.

Obviously, this will likely be one of many WWE connections on Peacock moving forward after the recent deal between the two parties, which will include Peacock being the streaming platform for the WWE Network.