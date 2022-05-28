wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo Get Married

May 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Superstar Shakeup Andrade WWE, Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: WWE

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are now officially tied, as they got married on Friday. As you can see below, the couple tied the knot with videos of the event posted on social media.

Flair and Andrade have been dating since early 2019 and got engaged in January of 2020. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Andrade El Idolo, Charlotte Flair, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading