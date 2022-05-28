wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo Get Married
May 27, 2022 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo are now officially tied, as they got married on Friday. As you can see below, the couple tied the knot with videos of the event posted on social media.
Flair and Andrade have been dating since early 2019 and got engaged in January of 2020. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.
