Charlotte Flair Defends Herself After Article Calls Out How She’s Booked

In a post on Twitter, Charlotte Flair defended herself from her critics, specifically after an article titled “Does Charlotte Flair Deserve The Hate She Gets?” was published. The article noted in a caption that Flair gets criticism for how she is booked.

She wrote in response: “I should just scroll block this garbage, but words matter, so I will take a few moments to educate you since both a human and I would assume an editor allowed this bulls–t to sully Al Gore’s internet. I have taken time off three times while on the main roster. First time was when my dad was sick. Second time was a 6 week injury that was followed up by 18 months of staring at lights to help create a star. 3rd time is now. What exactly is it that I’m avoiding? I keep looking for the article where you trash one of the male champions for taking time off and being inserted back into the title picture. Didn’t find one. Shocking. Wonder why. I am in the title picture, and I will always be in the title picture. It’s one of those unfortunate side effects of excelling at something; you wouldn’t understand.”

I have taken time off three times while on the main roster. First time was when my dad was sick. Second time was a 6 week injury that was followed up by 18 months of staring at lights to help create a star. 3rd time is now. What exactly is it that I’m avoiding? — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 14, 2021