Charlotte Flair’s Injury Revealed To Be Torn ACL, MCL & Miniscus

A new report has details on the injury that Charlotte Flair suffered on WWE Smackdown earlier this month. As previously reported, Flair suffered a knee injury during her match with Asuka on the December 8th episode of Smackdown. She is expected to be out up to nine months.

According to PWInsider, Flair suffered a torn ACL, a torn MCL and a torn meniscus when she fell from the top rope. It is believed, though not yet confirmed, that she also suffered a strain to her neck. Flair will be having surgery as soon as it can be scheduled.

On behalf of 411, our best to Flair for a quick and full recovery.