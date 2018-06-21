Charlotte Flair Undergoes Surgery, Expected Back For SummerSlam Build

– Charlotte Flair has underdone surgery to fix a ruptured implant and is expected to be out for the current PPV cycle. According to the WON, Flair underwent the surgery to fix her implant from a few months back on June 19th.

Flair is set to take the current PPV cycle through Extreme Rules off, and as previously reported will be back for the build to SummerSlam.

Extreme Rules takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will air live on WWE Network. SummerSlam takes place on August 19th.