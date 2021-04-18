Chavo Guerrero On Transitioning From WCW to WWE, Getting Advice From Eddie Guerrero

Chavo Guerrero discussed the experience of going from WCW to WWE when the former was bought out and more on Sean Waltman’s latest podcast. Guerrero weighed in on the differences between working for Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon, the advice he got from Eddie Guerrero and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if he had any heat when he transitioned from WCW to WWE: “I didn’t see it too much because I had Eddie already there. I know I was still green and young, but one thing that Eddie did tell me, I think Jericho told me too, ‘Anything you’ve done over there, remember,’ I’d only been there four years in the business. He said, ‘That’s gone. You’re starting fresh here. New audience. Yes, it’s wrestling, but these guys have maybe not watched WCW, so they won’t know what you’re doing. So you get to start fresh, but you’re starting fresh. There’s a good and a bad.’ I didn’t get it too much. I was pretty good. I saw there were lot of jealousies. DDP got it for sure. Mike Awesome and those guys, those big dudes but I didn’t see it.”

On the differences between working for Eric Bischoff & Vince McMahon: “It was different because I saw the buck stopped with one guy. The buck stopped with Vince McMahon. What he said goes, and that’s the way it was. There was really no boss in WCW. Even Eric had to answer to people, and then when Eric was gone, there was really no boss. When Bill Bush came in and other people came in, we didn’t have a boss. I remember one time at Nitro, they held the show up. Maybe it was a Thunder or something but they held the show up because you had David Crockett, head of production, he was arguing with booking, and they were arguing about something. They didn’t even start the show until 30 minutes late because they couldn’t agree on what to do. It was a pissing contest basically, and I was like, ‘god, these guys are acting like kids.’ There’s people out there waiting to go to start the show.

“So then when we got to WWF, you saw how a show was supposed to run. Remember in WCW, all the departments kind of did their own thing. Certain people had it good like Booker T. He comes in. He was respected. We all knew he was a good worker, and he got even better and better. Guys like Eddie and Chris [Benoit], they still had to show what they’re made of. They had to fit in.”