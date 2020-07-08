wrestling / News
Various News: Cheeseburger Rewatches First ROH Match, WWE Stock Ticks Up
July 8, 2020
– Ring of Honor has posted video of Cheeseburger rewatching his first-ever match for the company. You can see the episode of “My First ROH Match” below, described as follows:
“Cheeseburger rewatches his first match in ROH for the World Tag Team Championships, which featured three ROH greats: Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish!”
– WWE’s stock closed at $45.86 on Wednesday, up $0.86 (1.91%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.68% on the day.
