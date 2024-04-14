Chelsea Green Gets Apology Over Escort Accusation At Hotel Chain

Chelsea Green was accused of being an escort by a hotel chain over WrestleMania weekend, and she says she has received her resolution. As noted, Green posted to Twitter over WrestleMania weekend to note that she was kicked out of the Plaza Hotel in Philadelphia and accused of being an escort due to her outfit. Green noted on Saturday evening that she finally got an apology from the GM of Fairmont Hotels, noting that was all she wanted.

Green wrote:

“Just had a really positive conversation with the GM of @FairmontHotels plaza. All I ever wanted was an apology… and that’s exactly what I got. Humility & Humbleness are everything”