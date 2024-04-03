– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed that she was accused of being an escort by The Plaza Hotel and kicked out of the building. You can see the account she shared about the experience via social media below:

“Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit😵‍💫 Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL…”

