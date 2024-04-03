wrestling / News

WWE News: Chelsea Green Says The Plaza Hotel Accused Her of Being an Escort, This Week’s NXT Top 10 Moments, NXT Video Highlights

April 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chelsea Green Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed that she was accused of being an escort by The Plaza Hotel and kicked out of the building. You can see the account she shared about the experience via social media below:

“Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit😵‍💫 Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL…”

– The Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s show are now available:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT TV:













