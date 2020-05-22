WWE News: Chelsea Green Berates Staff In Funny New Videos, Daniel Bryan’s Triumphs, The Rock Talks Titan Games

– Here’s a new video from Chelsea Green and Robert Stone where Chelsea berates her staff for not having things up to the standard she wanted them at while giving a house tour to an interviewer.

Green also took credit for NXT’s ratings, saying: “Imagine @WWENXT thinking girls with coloured hair could possibly draw higher ratings than me. Laugh with me… L O L”

This prompted Mia Yim to reply: “You color your hair too, dumbass”

Which got a reply from Green: “EXCUSE ME!!!!!”

Imagine @WWENXT thinking girls with coloured hair could possibly draw higher ratings than me.

Laugh with me… L O L — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 21, 2020

You color your hair too, dumbass — The HBIC (@MiaYim) May 21, 2020

– From the title wins that made him a Grand Slam Champion to his unforgettable return victory at WrestleMania 34, WWE relives Daniel Bryan’s top triumphs.

– The Rock talks to Access Hollywood about how he “expanded upon” Mount Olympus, the Titan Games’ main event, for the show’s sophomore season, making it even “more difficult” than before. The Teremana founder also explained the show’s exciting new celebrity component and answered some fun rapid-fire questions about Kevin Hart, hosting the Oscars and more. “The Titan Games” returns May 25 at 8/7c on NBC.