Chelsea Green Has Ideas For What To Do If She Wins WWE Women’s US Title

Chelsea Green has some ideas for what she can do if she wins the WWE Women’s United States Championship. Green is part of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion and will face Bayley in the semifinals of the tournament. She spoke with Canucks Central about the new title and said her creative side is going wild with plans for if she wins the title.

“The things the women have done in the past ten years in professional wrestling has been really incredible,” Green said (per Fightful). “They’ve really shattered a lot of glass ceilings. To be able to even be in this tournament for the first-ever Women’s United States Championship is incredible.”

She continued, “Then, to be able to say that I’m the winner, to be a Canadian winning the United States Championship, it would be an honor. There are so many things, of course, the creative side of my brain, the wheels get turning and I think of all the things I can do before I’ve even won the championship. It would be amazing to be the inaugural champion and be able to bring it back to Vancouver.”

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will feature Legend vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven in a first-round tournament match.