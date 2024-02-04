Chelsea Green Believes KiLynn King Will Be TNA’s ‘Next Big Thing’

Chelsea Green is a big fan of KiLynn King, noting that she will be TNA’s next big star. Green has experience with TNA, and the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was effusive about King’s future while speaking with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co.

“I think KiLynn King is — Oh my gosh, she’s going to be the next big thing in TNA,” Green said. “So, I definitely could see KiLynn making her way over to WWE. Who knows?”

King is a former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion with Taylor Wilde,. who she teamed with under the name of The Coven. She is currently out of action with a knee injury that will keep her on the shelf for up to a year.