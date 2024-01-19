KiLynn King Gives Update On Knee Injury, Says She May Be Out Up To a Year

KiLynn King has provided an update on her injury status, noting that she will be out for a while due to it. As previously reported, King suffered a knee injury at Mayhem On Mills’ The GLOW show on December 17th and had to be helped to the back.

King posted a video to her Instagram in which she said in response to questions from fans that she is still with TNA. She said that she dislocated her knee in the match, which caused an damaged her MCL and tore her ACL. She said she hadn’t commented publicly about it yet because she needed time to process the situation and was a “little bit in denial” about it. In addition she wanted to talk to her orthopedic doctor and get some physical therapy done. She noted that she is walking again and has surgery scheduled for the first week of February, noting that it’s looking like nine months to a year that she will be out.

She added that the situation was a setback for her because she wanted 2024 to be her year, but that everything happens for a reason and she will stay motivated. She then put over TNA Hard to Kill and said she’d be watching TNA every week, noting that the talent “killed it” at the PPV.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to King for a quick and full recovery.